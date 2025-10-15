Actress Uche Ogbodo has announced her plan to undergo a Lipo 360 cosmetic surgery in a video making waves online

Uche Ogbodo, who had gone under the knife in the past, also called for prayers from fans and supporters

The Nollywood actress’s announcement has, however, sparked mixed reactions on social media

Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo has left people talking once again after she revealed plans to undergo a Lipo 360 cosmetic surgery.

In a video trending online, Uche called on her fans to pray for success and safety during the surgery.

Uche Ogbodo set to undergo cosmetic surgery again. Credit: ucheogbodo

Source: Instagram

Uche also expressed confidence in her medical team, as she wrote in a caption:

“It’s happening today, with my Lipo 360 surgery. Please say a little prayer for me. I’m not scared! I trust my doctors. It will end in praise! Amen.”

She also included a video of herself at the hospital dancing to a song by gospel singer Lawrence Oyor dubbed 'Favour.'

Lipo 360 is a cosmetic surgery procedure that removes stubborn fat from the entire midsection, including the abdomen, waist, flanks (love handles), and back, to create a more sculpted and contoured appearance.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Uche Ogbodo went under the knife earlier this year, specifically for a liposuction to enhance her body shape.

Uche Ogbodo shares video of her in a hospital as she calls for prayer. Credit: ucheogbodo

Source: Instagram

According to Uche, the procedure has helped her mental health and self-esteem after marriage and childbirth.

The video Uche Ogbodo shared as she called for prayers from fans and well-wishers is below:

Reactions as Uche Ogbodo undergoes surgery again

While some fans supported her with prayers, others expressed worry about the cosmetic surgery trend among Nigerian celebrities.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; read them below:

Ijeoma Ikonne said:

"God sef no dey answer such prayers. He sees it as a wasted prayer. But which one be lipo 360 kwanu. I never hear that one before ooo, na my first time of hearing it."

Peace Nwachukwu Uti wrote:

"Before we start the prayer session can you explain the meaning of Lipo 360 surgery. This will help us to know how to distribute the prayer headings for different members to lead."

Amaka Love said:

"Pray for wetin ,no be wetin hungry her ,I dey pray that kind prayer abeg."

Obiefuna Johnlee Ogujawa commented:

"One day u will go for surgery for one hand be shorter than the other..."

Author Maduabuchi Obioma wrote:

"Anything wey you see take am, I no go waste my prayers on Lipo that I don't know."

Linda Awoke said:

"Wahala! Be greatful with what you have. This is what you get, when you think you know more than your creator. This one na "Problem the sleep, yanga go wake am May God have mercy on you o."

Blessing Ray commented:

"Me self somebody should tell her that I need prayer too."

What Uche Ogbodo said about May Edochie's fans

Legit.ng also reported that Uche Ogbodo ranted about the actions of May Edochie’s fans against her.

The mother of two shared a series of posts about May and her supporters, accusing them of persistently taunting her.

Uche called them as witches, stating that they could not lure her into their covens.

Source: Legit.ng