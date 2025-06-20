A video has shown how actress Uche Ogbodo reacted while at the GUO Logistics office in Ajah over a package she was expecting

In the clip, she is seen questioning the customer support agent on duty and screaming at the man

Fans shared their experiences, with some picking sides between the two warring parties in the recording

Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo has been sighted at the GUO office in Ajah, Lagos State, creating a mild drama.

The mother of three, who recently underwent a backside surgery, was seen in the viral video exchanging words with the customer care agent on duty.

She asked the man for her package, which had been sent to her from Abuja, and the agent noted that she could not have her goods unless she paid for the demurrage.

The official explained that a message had been sent to the actress about her goods, but she refused to turn up for collection. Reacting to his statement, Ogbodo noted that she never received any message from the logistics company and asked the official to check her phone for confirmation.

Uche Ogbodo shares her side of the story

Sharing an elaborate detail of what happened at the GUO office, Uche Ogbodo noted that she had earlier sent her personal assistant to the GUO office, but they refused to give her the package without telling her why.

The actress, who lost some properties worth millions to daredevils a few months ago, added that she had to later go and pick up the package herself.

Uche Ogbodo complained about not receiving any message informing her that her package had arrived.

She accused the company of robbing their customers in broad daylight and lamented that she thought such issues usually happen with smaller companies.

How fans reacted to Uche Ogbodo's video

Fans shared their take after watching the video of Uche Ogbodo at the logistics office. Here are comments below:

@bellali_omaa commented:

"A customer support agent is supposed to be helpful, very helpful, especially when it comes to explaining things clearly to the customer. It really won’t take anything from him to say, “Madam, once a parcel stays more than 48 hours, a demurrage starts counting,” or politely explain, “We send out messages as part of our protocol. Maybe you should reach out to the sender to confirm if the number they gave us is correct.”

@official_robertsandra wrote:

"Even if the customer is wrong or not, this is a very rude way of addressing a customer."

@angel01montana_ said:

"Same ABC did to me o. My package came in and they never sent me a message for days o. Until I went there. Omo this is crazy."

@chijioke_duru1 shared:

"The guy de feel like God, very rude amu."

@chi_maramma reacted:

"Staff so rude, nawa o. Zero customer service."

@queencybeauty___ commented:

"My hair from Lagos to zaria 145k is gone last mother uptil now they no give us anything."

