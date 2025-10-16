Deji Adeyanju has reacted to the demolition of an auto store linked to content creator Ola of Lagos

Ola of Lagos responded after the store was pulled down, giving the impression that it belonged to him

Fans reacted to Deji’s comments on the controversy, sending messages to both the lawyer and the content creator

Singer Speed Darlington's lawyer has shared his thoughts on the demolition of an auto store linked to luxury car reviewer Ola of Lagos.

A few days ago, social media was abuzz after a luxury car showroom was demolished. The auto store was linked to Waris Olayinka Akinwande, better known as Ola of Lagos.

Deji Adeyanju's fans react to his post about demolished auto store and Ola of Lagos. Photo credit@ola_of_lagos/@adeyanjudeji

Source: Instagram

The content creator reacted to the news of the demolition, giving the impression that he owned the store. In his statement, he said the showroom would return bigger and better, as they were still active.

Reacting to the situation, Deji Adeyanju clarified that the auto store was actually owned by one of his friends, Elvis of Skywise Autos. According to Adeyanju, Ola of Lagos has been falsely claiming ownership of the store.

Fans send memo to Ola of Lagos over auto store. Photo credit@ola_of_lagos

Source: Instagram

Deji Adeyanju Warns Nigerians About Social Media



Further explaining, Adeyanju stated that Ola of Lagos only rented a small office in the building. He advised Nigerians not to let the “fake life” portrayed on social media pressure them. He added that if people choose to believe in the fake lives presented online, that was up to them.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Deji Adeyanju's post

Many reacted after seeing what Deji Adeyanju said. They were stunned that the auto store was not for the content creator, as they shared their take about it. Here are comments below:

@otun.bablog said:

"Even if na half mini office no be money he pay and se na stone he dey sell there?let’s appreciate each other."

@golddesire_oma reacted:

"Ola really tried to flex online, painting a story like he owned the place, but reality doesn’t bend for Instagram posts. Social media can make you look big, powerful, or in control, but when facts come knocking, all that ‘clout’ suddenly feels very small."

@_ajibabs commented:

"Naija for show, Ola didn't come out to say this ooooo, poor boy?? E wan carry pple & client for body... na wa oooh."

@etinosa_bom shared:

"Na only him name them just put, he lost nothing but many people go call am donate like he was the owner."

@degoldfabrics wrote:

"So are we going to water down the fact that he spent money on the place he leased and the lease payment."

@frankaleader stated:

"The lesson is be truthful if it's not yours dont say it's yours."

Source: Legit.ng