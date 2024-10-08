Nigerian activist and lawyer Deji Adeyanju has taken up singer Speed Darlington’s case after he was declared missing

On social media, Adeyanju posted a series of tweets where he threw shade at a musician whom many claimed to be Burna Boy

Adeyanju’s take on the matter soon went viral and drew the attention of many social media users

Nigerian activist and lawyer Deji Adeyanju has now gotten involved in rapper Speed Darlington’s case, which was allegedly against singer Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy.

Recall that Speedy, aka Akpi, was declared missing on social media after being unreachable for three days. This came after the music star made some claims about Burna Boy’s involvement with arrested US music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

Burna Boy also shared some tweets on social media, which led many to think he was somehow involved in Speed Darlington’s disappearance.

Fans react as VDM's lawyer Adeyanju takes up Speed Darlington's case. Photos: @burnaboygram, @adeyanjudeji, @akpimmuo

Source: Instagram

Deji Adeyanju speaks

In a new development, Deji Adeyanju took to his official X page to announce that he had now gotten involved in Speed Darlington’s matter. According to him, everything will be done to make him regain his freedom.

He wrote:

“We are now involved in the Speed Darlington matter. We will do everything to get him freed. Nobody should be arrested by the police for expressing their views or opinions. We urge the authorities to stop the clampdown on freedom of speech in Nigeria.”

See the tweet below:

In a subsequent tweet, Deji Adeyanju threw shade at a certain musician responsible for Speedy’s disappearance. According to him, he can’t be an oppressor while singing against oppressors.

See the tweets below:

Netizens react as Deji Adeyanju gets involved

Legit.ng gathered some comments from social media users who had things to say. Read them below:

This tweep mentioned Burna:

Ijeoma called for Burna to be cancelled:

Ogie asked if Burna Boy could not ignore:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

its_classicb:

“Defamations? Burna BOY is a public figure and a lot of guidable people will believe those false allegations which isn't good for his brand. He's just a business man protesting his reputation and I don't see that as being an "oppressor" Y'all funny fr fr.”

mrchidozie:

“You can’t be defaming people and feel you will go unpunished, Burna has worked literally hard to place himself where he is now and all of a sudden speed Darlington wants to push a negative narrative with his brand.”

_rashydah_:

“Freedom of speech, yes in a civil and democratic society, but defamations have it consequences!!!”

Rick_global:

“My apki ask question, una say e defame una … jonkies.”

oluwapoel:

“So Defamation is now Free of speech? Anybody can just wake up and start spilling trash about your family and we can call that a freedom of expression? Ori e ti buru.”

descady':

“With this his statement ,you can now tell why he is backing up VDM his client …..Defamation is different from freedom of speech hunkle.”

innocentijeoma:

“Yeye lawyer, but the so-called oppressed can defame someone abi? Una dey craze.”

the_kokolet:

“People should stop defaming people too. Especially when you don't have the proof to defend your statements.”

Babypeace28:

“I don't understand why some of u like to twist words. He defamed someone, and was arrested. How is that oppressing? If u don't want to be oppressed, keep ur mouth shut.”

helmaqueen1:

“Speedo is our guy, but he went too far with his talk talk.”

Lady_chi98:

“Imagine being a lawyer and not knowing the difference between defamation and freedom of speech 😢.”

sir_prince01:

“People should STOP defaming others and playing the victim !!! 'Defamation is Oppression😂.”

Legacywealth1:

“Everyone keeps saying defamation, defamation. Na police dem dey use prove defamation? Na police be law court? You see intimidation here, and you say defamation. Backward people.”

iam_sannwalaw:

“Defamation is a civil wrong.”

Video of Speed Darlington in handcuffs emerges

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that hours after Speed Darlington was declared missing, a video of him in handcuffs surfaced online.

In the clip posted on celebrity blogger Tunde Ednut’s Instagram page and spotted by Legit.ng, Speedy was seen being led away from what appears to be his residence by some men.

Filmmaker, Stanley Ontop also shared a post claiming that Akpi was in Abuja with the Special Tactical Squad.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng