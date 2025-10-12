Car influencer Ola of Lagos has broken his silence following the demolition of his car showroom in Lagos state

He spoke up after a video showing the moment his car showroom was demolished went viral on social media

Amid Ola of Lagos' reaction, Nigerians have continued to share hot takes about his loss on social media

Nigerian luxury car influencer Ola of Lagos, whose real name is Waris Olayinka Akinwande, has responded to the demolition of his car showroom in Lagos.

On Saturday, October 11, videos surfaced on social media showing the moment Ola of Lagos' showroom was demolished. Unconfirmed reports claimed the Lagos state government was behind the demolition.

Ola of Lagos speaks after demolition of his car showroom. Credit: olaoflagos

Source: Instagram

Ola of Lagos assures fans after demolition

In a series of social media posts on his Instagram page, Ola, who assured fans that his business remained operational, announced that a new showroom would be opened soon.

He also appreciated people who reached out to him, stressing that while he has faced numerous setbacks, he remained thankful and hopeful for the future.

“OOL Autos New Showroom coming soon…Bigger and better insha Allah. We’re still active! We’ve been before our physical showroom, and we’ll always be.

Omo, these calls/messages are much, thank y'all though I’m good. I promise I’m smiling at the moment too haha. Been chesting losses for long. Losses that will comfortably get me a bedroom apartment in Ikoyi. Man will just reason it all, smile, thank God, come online to drop motivation, show love, then keep going…. All is well ooo haha…”

The screenshot of Ola of Lagos' reaction is below:

Ola of Lagos assures fans after demolition of his car showroom. Credit: olaoflagos

Source: Instagram

The trending video showing the demolition of Ola of Lagos' showroom is below:

Comments trail Ola of Lagos' demolished showroom

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

DeeVoidElder said:

"Just saw the news about the demolition and honestly, it’s painful to watch. We understand the government has rules to enforce, but the way this was done, so sudden, with little warning, leaves hardworking Lagosians struggling. Years of effort, money, and dreams can’t just disappear in a day. Laws are important, yes, but so is empathy. Enforcement shouldn’t mean crushing lives overnight. Governance is about people, not just power."

temitope0x said:

"Na under powerline the showroom Dey."

n6oflife6 reacted:

"Dey couldn’t even pity the same Ola that went to India to do CNG PR for Them. Sad."

witchdoyze said:

"If na Igbo person get this showroom then you go don hear agenda. We don’t care who owns it here. If you break law you go down we don’t care."

lumide0b said:

"The location under high tension electric masts was called out the first day he unveiled the showroom In his videos. The evil day has come within a year unlike some that get decades before the government finally remembers they shouldn't have allowed construction in first place."

akadazzle1 commented:

"It's under high tension power lines. Can those who granted the approval from Ekedc to Eti-Osa LG to LASG staff be held to account?"

Don Jazzy gives Ola of Lagos N20m

Legit.ng also reported that Ola of Lagos rejoiced after receiving N20 million from music icon Don Jazzy.

The car dealer shared the happy moment with his fans and thanked the Mavin Records boss for the generosity.

He also received warm greetings from colleagues, influencers, and fans for the gift.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng