Former housemate Phyna has finally opened up about her fight with a lady in Abuja, which went viral online a few hours ago

In the clip, the reality star was seen being beaten by the lady, who rolled her on the floor while people tried to intervene

Fans reacted to her comments about the fight and shared their observations about the video

Reality show star and winner of the Level Up edition of Big Brother Naija, Josephine Otabor, better known as Phyna, has reacted to the viral fight with a lady.

A few hours ago, a video surfaced online showing the former housemate rolling on the floor after being attacked.

Fans share take about BBNaija’s Phyna's post about Abuja fight. Photo credit@unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

In a post on her Instagram page, Phyna shared a photo collage of herself smiling and striking various poses for the camera.

She stated that the person she fought with is still in the hospital and claimed that touts were brought to attack her.

Phyna, who recently lost her sister, explained that the attack occurred from behind while she was on her way out.

BBNaija Phyna Shares Update About the Lady

BBNaija’s Phyna trends over post about Abuja fight. Photo credit@unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

In her post, Phyna revealed that the video circulating online had been cropped to twist the story. She asserted that she beat the lady, and the woman has not yet regained consciousness.

Phyna also lashed out at her fans, calling them "mad" and urging them to rest. She asked people to pray for her so that the lady does not die.

Phyna’s Colleagues React to Her Post

Reacting to her post, some of her fellow reality stars expressed trust in Phyna, stating they believe she couldn’t have been beaten so easily.

See the post here:

What fans said about Phyna

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to Phyna's post who were concern about the news. Here are comments below:

@callme_frodd said:

"I sha know say you don fight the first batch , e no possible say na first attack you take fall down."



@nanna_glory shared:

"Star girl keep winning like a winner you’re."

@sha.sha_e stated:

"No be phyna again? I know say them no reach i kept calm waiting for ur update."

@officialbukky_majek reacted:

"I knew that video was cut, I know the story can’t be true. Great to see this"

@pereegbiofficial shared:

"This my werey friend sha."

@queenmercyatang commented:

"Normally person no fit beat Phyna go like that oh. I done see you in action girl my mind done calm now.'

Dangote Group mourns Phyna's sister

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Dangote Group reacted to the death of Ruth Otabor. Reacting via its official X handle, the management expressed grief over the event, calling it a tragic loss.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Ruth Otabor, who was injured in the recent road incident involving one of our trucks in Auchi, Edo State," the conglomerate statement read in part. Fans were not happy with the statement released by the company because of how they dragged the case.

Source: Legit.ng