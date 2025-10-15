Former housemate Faith Adewale reacted to the elderly women in society by sharing food items

In the video making the rounds, he was seen meeting people and exchanging pleasantries

He also received well-wrapped gift items and N10 million from his fans, who promised him even more

Reality show star Faith Adewale warmed the hearts of his fans with a kind gesture he showed in a video circulating online.

The former housemate, who was disqualified from the reality show after an altercation with Sultana, faced a series of reactions due to his behaviour.

Since then, he has kept a low profile, and fans were excited to see him organizing an outreach for elderly women.

In one of the videos, Faith was seen prostrating before the women, who were already seated and waiting to receive him.

He spent a few minutes chatting with them before beginning to distribute gifts. Boxes of foodstuffs were handed out to some of the women who attended the outreach.

Fan video calls sister to speak with Faith



In another recording, a man who met Faith at Shoprite video-called a lady to speak with him. The reality star waved excitedly while speaking with her. Another fan video-called his mother to speak with Faith and offer prayers for him.

Fans gift Faith N10million during outreach



In yet another video, two women presented a dummy cheque to Faith, showing N10 million written on it. Faith blushed before accepting the gift, acknowledging that although he had stated he didn’t want anything from his fans, they still showed him love with this generous donation.

Recall that a GoFundMe was set up for Faith after his disqualification from the reality show. When the total amount contributed by fans surfaced online, many reacted, laughing at Faith and his fans.

See the video here:

What fans said about Faith's gesture

Reactions have trailed the videos of disqualified BBNaija housemate Faith at his outreach programme. Many were excited to see him as they said that more gifts were coming for him very soon. Here are comments below:

@bunmi_sobowale wrote:

"I love the way he talks."

@koroma6474 shared:

"You are loved faith."

@mizpamady said:

"Omo this life not everybody will love you but Dr Faith you are loved even with your flaws, congratulations."

@raphaelnzenabo commented:

"This is just to support his charity work oo, I learnt that the main gifting is happening soon."

@viviananejukwo reacted:

"God bless you, Faith, and all those who contributed to making you smile again."

@africanqueenfashionempire shared:

"More deals and heavy endorsements coming. I am so happy for him"

@honeyvon____ said:

"Well deserved

More is still coming! Faith the clout!!!

The foundation! The price!!!! Brain of the season!."

Fans write petition against Faith

Legit.ng earlier reported that fans of BBNaija wrote a petition calling on authorities to withdraw the licence of Faith Adewale following his altercation with Imisi.

Imisi was blamed after the petition surfaced online, as many blamed her fans for going overboard about the situation.

