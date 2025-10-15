The iPhone 17 price war between VeryDarkMan and Blord has continued to make waves on social media

Reacting, some Nigerian netizens questioned why US tech company Apple had yet to take action against VeryDarkMan and Blord

A man also shared a video explaining what could make Apple sue VeryDarkMan and Blord, igniting reactions online

Social media critic Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan, and businessman Blord, whose real name is [name missing], have continued to trend over their ongoing iPhone 17 price war, with some Nigerians involving the US tech company Apple Inc.

Legit.ng reports that the drama began after VeryDarkMan called out Blord for allegedly trying to scam Nigerians by selling a refurbished iPhone XR as the newly released iPhone 17 Pro.

While Blord quoted his price at N400,000, VeryDarkMan stated that Nigerians could get it at a lesser price.

Nigerians Involve Apple Inc.

The heated exchange between VeryDarkMan and Blord has seen some netizens asking if Apple could take action against the duo.

A man identified as Dr. Paul Ezike in a viral video stated that Apple could sue Blord, VeryDarkMan, and others promoting upgraded iPhones if their acts were reported to the company.

"Intellectual property infringement, trademark violation, and counterfeiting someone else's brand without their permission is an international crime," he said.

He further claimed that the US tech company could also arrest all users of the cloned iPhones.

"Make sure person doesn't go report to Apple. Blord and others should get your lawyers to do the needful. Nobody gave you permission," he said in part.

Reactions Trail Man's Comment About Apple

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video. Read them below:

Rose Jacob said:

"You don wake up as vdm name was mentioned,nah blord them go sue."

Darlington Iheke wrote:

"Dey play, apple won't sue China,yet they will sue the buyer?"

Ishi Efi reacted:

"Bros, You go just dey use all ur body dey find trouble.How will apple sue VDM, BLord and mamauka,na them produced the phones, instead of arresting the Chinese company that modified their iPhone making it cheaper and affordable to everyone, XR and iPhone 17 pro na apple get, they got no defence bro."

Darlington Okereke reacted:

"What about those of us that have upgrading cars?"

Facky Sam

"You're saying the truth."

Mabu Rene Ngala commented:

"Dr. Paul Ezike Apple is richer than all African countries combined. Not just Nigeria Sir."

Nixon Mbachu reacted:

"Point of correction Apple can't sue anyone for converting iPhone XR to iPhone 17 since they all fall under the same Apple products.."

Man reacts to VeryDarkMan, Blord's exchange

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that social media critic Oriretan Honour weighed in on the heated exchange between VeryDarkMan and businessman and crypto investor Blord.

Oriretan Honour faulted VeryDarkMan and Blord, as he also dragged China and the Nigerian government into the drama. He also criticised Blord for trying to extort Nigerians.

