Social media critic Oriretan Honour has weighed in on the heated exchange between online influencer VeryDarkMan (VDM) and businessman and crypto investor Blord.

Oriretan Honour faulted VeryDarkMan and Blord, as he also dragged China and the Nigerian government into the drama.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that VeryDarkMan called out Blord for allegedly trying to scam Nigerians by selling a refurbished iPhone XR as the newly released iPhone 17 Pro.

Blord had announced that he had two units available, each priced at ₦400,000. However, VDM criticised the businessman for allegedly inflating the price and misleading Nigerians.

Oriretan reacts to VeryDarkMan, Blord iPhone saga

Oriretan Honour faulted Blord for trying to extort Nigerians. According to the critic, the businessman could have sold it at a cheaper price.

"Blord did wrong for trying to sell that phone for ₦450k instead of ₦280k, which is unwise. Forgetting over-profiting is a sin. ₦290k is best, as a ₦10k profit is enough for a businessman of his kind," he said.

Oriretan also criticised VeryDarkMan for attempting to ruin Blord's business.

"VDM did wrong for spoiling and ruining somebody's business to promote another for unnecessary clout. This is selfish. Everybody has the freedom to sell things at the prices they want since they all have their own targeted customers."

The critic further berated China for repackaging iPhone XR to iPhone 17 and dumping it in Nigeria.

He also criticised the Nigerian government for not regulating prices of luxury items like iPhone.

"In a sane country, Blord would be sanctioned for selling above purchasing price. China too would be sanctioned for using the country as a dumping ground," he said.

Oriretan Honour's post as he faults Blord, VeryDarkMan, FG and China is below:

Reactions trail Oriretan Honour's post

While many supported the critic's opinions, some netizens also taunted him for criticising VeryDarkMan and Blord. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; read them below:

GheGhe & Broda Mike said:

"Honestly, My question now is, how does it even feel walking around with an iPhone 17 body knowing fully well that it’s XR engine that’s inside self?This is fake life at the fullest."

Oguntuyi Olayemi Yemkizz said:

"Imagine you with itelA30 with poor camera talking too."

Adekunle Sam Crespo commented:

"You are in line with this writeup Qudus fun e in MC oluomo voice."

Destiny Jude said:

"Imagine using ur iphone you bought with millions and someone will walk up to you and ask, is dis blord version or vdm version See you,see uppercut."

Chiemelie Okonkwo said:

"I like as everybody collect their own bullet o."

