TikTok star Peller has shared his take on the ongoing Hallelujah Challenge led by gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey

Peller, in a video, expressed shock at the number of viewers he saw during the Hallelujah Challenge on Instagram Live

The TikTok star also made a bold claim about how no musician could pull such a number for a livestream session online

Nigerian TikTok star and streamer Habeeb Hazmat, better known as Peller, has reacted to the social media users participating in the ongoing Hallelujah Challenge.

Peller, who made headlines after reacting to Nathaniel Bassey's prophecy during the challenge earlier this year, was stunned by the number of people he saw following the challenge live on Instagram.

According to Peller, he saw more than 70k viewers during a live session of the midnight prayer on Instagram.

Acknowledging the influence of God in the ongoing Hallelujah Challenge, Peller boldly stated that no musician could pull such a number for a livestream session.

Report revealed Nathaniel Bassey's ongoing Hallelujah Challenge in October 2025 has attracted over 580,000 nightly viewers on YouTube for midnight worship sessions focused on themes of completion, protection, and restoration.

Aside from YouTube, worshippers from Nigeria and beyond also joined the midnight prayer via platforms like Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Nathaniel Bassey unveiled the Hallelujah Challenge house, which was completed in eight months.

The building is a two-storey structure with a reception area and rooms for the yearly Hallelujah Challenge programme. It is decorated with chandeliers, flowers, and various lighting for the praise event.

The video of Peller speaking about the Hallelujah Challenge viewers is below:

Reactions trail Peller's comment about Hallelujah Challenge

The TikToker's comment about Hallelujah Challenge has since led to a debate, with some netizens claiming there were musicians who could pull the same numbers on social media.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed Peller's video. Read them below:

TOP_5987 said:

"Nba youngboy dey pull 90k views in 30 sec on ig so no mention world just talk say Nigeria."

CashyMoony reacted:

"U Dey answer peller? Wey just deh use phone 2023."

falafolosho commented:

"His accent kills me, instagraMU, guySI, challenGI, tiktoK."

theophilus_l wrote:

"Maybe in Nigeria but in the world? When we have drake? Taylor Swift?"

Batifeori commented:

"I swr pele this word is deep aje God is the greatest."

abazwhyllzz said:

"It’s 1am and over 700k people are live on hallelujah challenge. Massive."

Kingsley00012 reacted:

"Hallelujah challenge there is something people don't understand that God has given humans the brain of their own to think and find solutions to solve their problems."

ThinTallK wrote:

"People wey suppose come out for protest dey pray every year."

A00000909 said:

"Why are you lots always tweeting about the numbers of people on the live stream. What’s your business with the number of people."

