Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah challenge has continued to make waves on social media

A live session captured the unusual prayer from a commenter during a live stream event from one of the midnight sessions

The prayer request has quickly gained attention as Nigerians share diverse opinions about it online

Gospel singer and pastor Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah challenge for October has continued to trend online.

Hallelujah challenge, a midnight prayer session, which commenced on October 7 and is expected to run until October 30, captured different requests from people who joined the live stream event.

Commenter's prayer request during Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah challenge trends. Credit: nathanielblow/gettyimages/Wirestock

Source: Instagram

However, a social media user's unusual prayer request has generated a buzz online.

A screenshot captured the commenter who joined the midnight prayer, requesting God's assistance to settle a loan.

Declaring with strong faith, the commenter declared that his debt was cleared.

“‘My Opay debt is clear by fire" the commenter wrote during Nathaniel Bassey’s live Hallelujah Challenge session.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Nathaniel Bassey recounted his family's struggle with conception.

Netizens criticise unusual prayer during Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah Challenge. Credit: nathanielblow

Source: Facebook

According to him, his wife has experienced miscarriage five times. He made this known during the October 10 praise service.

Nathaniel’s revelation about his personal experience caused a stir among Hallelujah Challenge participants.

The screenshot of a commenter’s request during Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge is below:

Hallelujah Challenge: Comment trail of prayer request

While some netizens found the prayer request hilarious, others shared different views about it.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions. Read them below:

0xTreasure_DeFi said:

"Please locate her for me I want to actually clear her opay debts

lifeinsolace said:

"After Hallelujah challenge, he will go back to reality. Was the money taken and enjoyed by fire? Why fire go clear am?"

Olariches82 commented:

"When Opay agents themselves are there too praying for their debtors to return capital atleast while they source for interests whenever possible."

Jonehmk said:

"Unfortunately, God doesn't clear debt on a document but offers ways to pay it up. Zarephat widow was the typical reference in the Bible. So, get prepared to repay the Opay loan later."

TheForexScribe commented:

"Michael go and pay your debt Holy Ghost wasn't informed when you borrowed to fund sporty bet."

eazitechh said:

"Dey what, dey play Make e no first work to deposit money, dey expect miracle."

Jonehmk commented:

"I hope Opay company won't revisit the account records of his debt and ask him to pay up."

CivilianCa72449 said:

"The miracle come dey resemble The Lord's Chosen kind of miracle testimony, I go lie for you, what God can not do, brethren complete it in the comment section."

tweets2john96 said:

"Na you collect loan na but u wan make Holy Ghost fire clear am As how na?"

Man laments as Nathaniel Bassey blocks him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a man called out gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey on social networking platform X.

The man expressed his disappointment and claimed that the prominent evangelist moved harshly towards him online.

He also hinted at what he did against Nathaniel Bassey and questioned whether the gospel singer's actions were Christlike, triggering hot takes online.

Source: Legit.ng