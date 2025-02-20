A video showing TikTok star Peller's reaction after Nathaniel Bassey mentioned his name during Hallelujah Challenge is trending online

An excited Peller also reshared the video showing the moment the gospel singer was praying during the Challenge while claiming it was him God was referring to

Peller's reaction to the video has spurred reactions from netizens as they shared different opinions about it

Popular TikTok star Hamzat Habeeb Adelaja better known as Peller in a video expressed his excitement over a clip showing the moment gospel singer and pastor Nathaniel Bassey mentioned his name during the ongoing Hallelujah Challenge.

In the viral video, Peller who was happy to hear Nathaniel mentioned his name also reshared the clip as proof to his fans and followers.

The TikTok star who marked Valentine's Day with his love interest Jarvis in South Africa, bragged about being a glorious child while claiming it was him God was referring to.

"I get glory o, help me tell God say na me the Peller," he said in the video.

However, a look at the video showed Nathaniel in a prayer mood as he first mentioned the name, Tella, before mentioning Peller as he shared prophetic words about an individual who goes by the name.

In related news, Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge has been trending on social media since it started earlier in February. This saw some Christians criticising others who don't know the gospel singer or participate in the midnight prayer and worship challenge.

Swipe the post below to see Peller's video as well as a clip of Nathaniel Bassey mentioning his name during the Hallelujah Challenge:

Reactions to Peller's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

aochinskin said:

"An encounter can happen at anytime it happened to me last year unexpected."

davo_konett reacted:

"Teller or Peller or something like he doesn’t know the name he suppose mention…. Hmm Peller still Dey press noni."

viktornjoku commented:

"This new fad of using the word GLORY arbitrarily…when did that even start? before before, na “my blessing”. Now na “my glory.”😂🤣Used by the most randomest people, in the most randomest situations. Glory is now akin to legit supernatural jazz."

bigsally4 wrote:

"God bless you peller heavens already know you the earth will know you soon."

simplynino18 said:

"Congratulations @peller089 I heard Peller too."

quinxcel commented:

"Even me when I heard the name Teller Abi Peller, I immediately changed it to my Name Esther. Taking all prophetic declarations by force because the Bible says “The Violent One taketh it by force."

marritarealtors said:

"I actually heard it but thought it was another peller but for this peller to grab the word then it's actually for him."

