VDM vs Blord: Nkechi Blessing Dips Her iPhone 17 Worth N3m in Water To Prove It’s Not iPhone XR
- Actress Nkechi Blessing has fired back at critics who flooded her comment section to taunt her over the iPhone 17
- This comes amid the ongoing iPhone price war between online critic VeryDarkMan and businessman Blord.
- Nkechi Blessing jumped on a new challenge to show that her iPhone 17, which she claimed to have bought for N3 million, was original
Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has clapped back at her critics as she joined a new challenge dubbed 'Apple Challenge' on social media.
The challenge, started by media personality Daddy Freeze, is a call to iPhone XR users upgraded to iPhone 17 to dip their phones in buckets of water if they are bold enough or confident in their upgraded version.
Following a series of messages from critics on her page about her iPhone, Nkechi jumped on the challenge, suggesting that hers was not VeryDarkMan or Blord's version.
In the viral video, Nkechi flaunted her other Apple gadgets as she dipped her N3 million iPhone into a bowl of water.
"I am an Apple girl, as you can see. All my gadgets are Apple. I no go let all of una wey dey buy this (iPhone) 17 wey I buy for N3 million, wey una dey buy am for N450 and N250, and the N50k one wey I dey sell. I no go let una disrespect me. It is different. Now, this Apple Challenge na Daddy Freeze start am. If they born una well, make una put una phone inside water like this," Nkechi Blessing said in the video.
Legit.ng recalls reporting that VeryDarkMan called out Blord for allegedly trying to scam Nigerians by selling a refurbished iPhone XR as the newly released iPhone 17.
While Blord quoted his price as ₦400,000, VeryDarkMan claimed Nigerians could get it for N280k.
The video of Nkechi Blessing dipping her iPhone 17 in a bowl of water is below:
Reactions Trail Nkechi Blessing's Video
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:
prolific_eric said:
"Imagine Nigerian youths going back and forth over iPhone and classism while the country is derailing. Nigerian politicians are so lucky for real."
_RichieCFC said:
"Which iPhone 17 is 3 million Naira, iPhone 17 pro max is £1200 which is equivalent to 2.3m Naira."
seanelhadji reacted:
"The way we glorify devices is crazy! It is even a status symbol for us! I realized that most of the people around me who change their devices on the release of a new version were all immigrants, Africans and mostly Fillipinos!"
ethsy said:
"Her mind first cut."
charlieman191 said:
"Her mind first dey the first time the phone no gree press."
CFCQwarmz said:
"She say e no be fake, now e dey soak like garri iPhone 17 don enter swimming lessons!."
Blord offers to pay N500K for VDM's unclad photo amid fake iPhone 17 Pro claims: "Na N2m I wan sell"
LexCrypt__ wrote:
"The irony of debating iPhone authenticity while millions struggle is palpable. This obsession with class symbols reveals a lack of self-esteem and a society where material wealth defines status, particularly affecting the black race."
VeryDarkMan reacts to Nkechi Blessing's photo
Legit.ng previously reported that VeryDarkMan tackled Nkechi Blessing over her message to the gym-goer who leaked her picture.
The critic fired at the actress, sharing a video of her referring to him as an animal after he called her out over her product.
He also promised a N500,000 reward for the individual who leaked the picture online.
