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Teboho Mokoena, 5 Other Players Suspended Ahead of Decisive 2026 World Cup Matches
Football

Teboho Mokoena, 5 Other Players Suspended Ahead of Decisive 2026 World Cup Matches

by  Dare Kuti
3 min read
  • Six players will not feature in their respective last group stage matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup
  • South Africa will miss two important players each as they take on South Korea on Thursday, June 25
  • Legit.ng explains how the yellow card and red card rules work at the ongoing 23rd edition of the Mundial

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup is gradually entering the knockout stage, with several teams already securing qualification for the Round of 32 with a game to spare.

The 23rd edition of the Mundial has witnessed a number of significant changes, including the introduction of mandatory three-minute hydration breaks in each half and expanded VAR powers that allow officials to review incorrectly awarded corner kicks.

Meanwhile, several players have been suspended during the tournament, either for accumulating yellow cards or receiving straight red cards under FIFA's disciplinary regulations.

Teboho Mokoena, South Africa, South Korea, FIFA, World Cup, Football.
Teboho Mokoena will miss South Africa's final match against South Korea at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Luke Hales.
Source: Getty Images

Players suspended at the 2026 World Cup

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Teboho Mokoena (South Africa)

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South Africa suffered a major setback when midfielder Teboho Mokoena was suspended following the team's 1-1 draw against Czechia.

The Mamelodi Sundowns star received a yellow card during the match, his second booking of the tournament after also being cautioned in Bafana Bafana's opening defeat to Mexico.

Under FIFA regulations, two yellow cards in the group stage result in an automatic one-match suspension, ruling Mokoena out of South Africa's crucial clash against South Korea.

Themba Zwane (South Africa)

Veteran midfielder Themba Zwane also fell victim to FIFA's disciplinary rules after accumulating two yellow cards during the group stage.

The experienced playmaker's suspension left South Africa without one of their most influential players as they continued their battle for a place in the knockout rounds, per ESPN.

Siny Lopes Cabral (Cape Verde)

Cape Verde midfielder Siny Lopes Cabral was suspended after collecting two yellow cards in separate group-stage matches.

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The bookings triggered FIFA's automatic one-match ban, forcing the midfielder to sit out his country's next World Cup fixture, per Rotowire.

Tarik Muharemovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Defender Tarik Muharemovic was handed a suspension after accumulating yellow cards during Bosnia and Herzegovina's group-stage campaign.

Tarik Muharemovic, Breel Embolo, FIFA, World Cup, Switzerland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Los Angeles Stadium.
Tarik Muharemovic tackles Breel Embolo during the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Switzerland and Bosnia and Herzegovina at Los Angeles Stadium. Photo by: Richard Heathcote.
Source: Getty Images

The centre-back reached FIFA's booking threshold and was consequently ruled out of his team's following match.

Nathan Ngoy (Belgium)

Belgium defender Nathan Ngoy was suspended after receiving two yellow cards during the group phase of the tournament.

His accumulation of cautions resulted in an automatic one-match ban, forcing the Red Devils to cope without him in a key fixture.

Miguel Almiron (Paraguay)

Paraguay star Miguel Almiron became the first player to be sent off under FIFA's new mouth-covering rule at the 2026 World Cup.

During Paraguay's clash against Türkiye, the former Newcastle United midfielder appeared to cover his mouth while speaking to defender Mert Muldur during a heated confrontation. After a VAR review, referee Iván Barton issued a straight red card.

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FIFA introduced the rule to prevent players from concealing potentially offensive, discriminatory or abusive comments during confrontations.

Almiron's dismissal automatically ruled him out of Paraguay's next match against Australia, making his suspension one of the most controversial incidents of the tournament.

Turkiye sets a new unwanted record

Legit.ng earlier reported that Turkiye registered 32 shots against Paraguay in their Group D clash at the FIFA World Cup but were unable to find the back of the net, suffering a 1-0 defeat.

Following their 2-0 loss to Australia in the opening match, Turkiye became only the second team after Haiti to be eliminated from the tournament.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Dare Kuti avatar

Dare Kuti (Sports Editor) Dare Kuti is a CAVB-accredited journalist based in Nigeria. He is renowned for his work in football, volleyball, wrestling, taekwondo and handball. He has covered several major competitions including the African Games hosted by Morocco and Ghana, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, CAF Events, as well as grassroots competitions across the continent. Email: dare.kuti@corp.legit.ng.

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