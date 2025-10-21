A Nigerian lady’s reaction has captured the attention of social media users after Davido attended her university convocation

The convocation at Clifford University in Abia State became an unforgettable moment as Davido made a viral statement

A graduating lady shared her reaction to the statement of the notable individual and shared vidoes of it online

A Nigerian lady’s reaction has gone viral after Davido made a statement during the convocation ceremony of her university, Clifford University, in Abia State.

At the event, the lady is seen among many other graduating students, expressing excitement as she spots Davido, who attended as a special guest seated among the top executives.

Students cheer loudly as Davido makes statement

After a speech by one of the staff members, Davido was handed the mic and made a brief statement that immediately drew loud cheers from the graduating students.

He went on to address the audience, with students listening and cheering him on enthusiastically. When he was done, a staff asked if they wanted the singer to stay longer, and the crowd responded with an excited 'yes.'

The lady, who attended the convocation as one of the graduating students, later shared the video and her excitement on social media.

The TikTok user @imamaka29 captioned it:

“POV: Davido, his siblings, and friends came for your graduation 2025 class.”

Not long after she posted it, many Nigerians flooded the comment section to share their thoughts and reactions.

Reactions as Davido addresses graduating students

chiagozievictor wrote:

"That’s Shekpa alone don cover Wizkid full career."

Mara stressed:

"All of una na FC for online."

mc wekinu hype agility noted:

"Who else hear DAVIDO DON MARRY OO."

Mayor of Delta said:

"Just dey watch as your life go begin better from now on."

Zylo Unmatch noted:

"God bless him for always being there for us !! As we no fit see wizkid often like this , make we use Davido Dey hold body !! Life no hard at all."

Best in me added:

"Shekpe was all I needed to hear."

OboMaskgirl shared:

"This man is Just one kind better person."

SAPEL 001 said:

"Omg my love for this guy.... he say na SHEKPE when ppl dey serious dey wait for your speech play play... omoor OBO na their father jare. that jalabia go dey pain am for body somehow sha."

oreva_10 said:

"Omo ehh person just calm down humble."

Mary J wrote:

"The shekpe alone ehnn dey gimme joy and inspiration i wish to see him one day."

Reuben shared:

"If them born una well una for say no make men come that school."

Abiodun Olaitan stressed:

"Even when they are not happy before but seeing davido alone will change the atmosphere."

pretty mama-sita noted:

"Someone is asking if he is married."

Oluwablezzed added:

"The shekpe just dey give me joy e makes my day 30bg we die together."

𝑑𝑚𝑢𝑙𝑡𝑖𝑣𝑖𝑏𝑒𝑠.𝑠ℎ𝑜𝑤 stressed:

"Shekpe just scatter everywhere."

Tamz Treasure Troves noted:

"Only the shekpe alone don buy all the certificates finish OBO."

Iljimae wrote:

"Wey DAVIDO Dey There Y Amaka No Go Happy."

skills Baby10 said:

"is one of your Best day of your life."

