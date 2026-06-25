A Nigerian fashion model and aspiring data analyst missed a Production Assistant interview after deleting his Gmail app to free up storage on his iPhone

Kenny discovered the 12-day-old interview invitation while searching his email, realising he had already missed the scheduled Zoom session

He has since emailed the company asking for a second chance and is urging others to always keep their email apps active

Kenny, a Nigerian fashion model and aspiring data analyst known on X as @kenny_xo144, missed a long-awaited job interview after deleting his Gmail app to free up storage space on his iPhone, only discovering the invitation 12 days after it was sent.

The painful realisation came on 24 June when Kenny stumbled upon an unread email from a company he had been hoping to work at for years. The message, dated 12 June, had invited him to an online interview for a production assistant role, scheduled for Monday, June 15, at 11am via Zoom. He had missed it entirely.

The man says he later reached out to the company for consideration. Photo source: Petri Oeschger, stockcam

Source: Getty Images

Why the Interview Email Slipped Through

In a follow-up post addressing questions from concerned followers, Kenny clarified that deleting the Gmail app was not a sign of carelessness about his emails. He explained that Gmail was one of the biggest storage users on his iPhone, after WhatsApp, and that he still had access to his email through Apple's default Mail app and his laptop. The interview invitation, however, slipped through unnoticed.

He wrote:

"It was a genuine mistake and I take full responsibility for it."

Kenny, who described himself as a biochemist and fashion model, had applied for two separate roles at the company, hoping to land at least one opportunity. The discovery that he had been invited for an interview, only to have missed it due to a storage-related decision, left him sad.

He shared in his original post:

"Life can humble you so fast, I don't even know how to feel right now."

He has since sent an email to the company asking if they would consider granting him another chance. His reason for sharing the story publicly was straightforward: he wanted others to avoid the same mistake.

The man explains why he deleted the Gmail app off his phone. Photo source: Petri Oeschger

Source: Getty Images

He wrote:

"I shared it because it happened, it hurt and hopefully it reminds someone else to double-check their emails."

See Kenny's original post that sparked the conversation:

Reactions to Kenny's Story

@SEbhohimen63930:

"I almost missed a job once because I hadn't checked my email for days after applying. For some reason, I opened my inbox that day, I believe it was the Holy Spirit and found an interview invite from HR scheduled for 2 days later. What If I hadn't checked?"

@FurqanAkeyede:

"I would rather delete all social media on my phone than email. Email is very very important ooo I hope you won't miss the opportunity."

@marthadomnic1:

"Oh no. Why would you delete your email app when you know you're actively looking for an opportunity like that? Nah, you made a rookie mistake. Delete every other thing to create space but not your mailing app. I hope you not only learn from this but that you get another chance."

@Iamjonathanalph:

"This was how I missed an Exxonmobil job. My case was not deleting apps, but failure to see my messages on time. I followed up with an email, explaining what happened and the staff at the other end, told me, nothing can be done."

@PercyTsweleng:

"They took memory cards from us and then made us pay for storage. Mxm💔"

@Moyinsogbon:

"This is the first time I would ever hear someone deleted their email app just because of space... Space for what exactly because most of us here also use the same iPhone you use."

Man quit job after few days

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a man, known on TikTok as @faruqtheservant, explained that he resigned from a monthly salaried role after a very brief period of employment.

He noted that prior to that, he was working as a lecturer before stepping away from the job to pursue a new opportunity.

Source: Legit.ng