Three International Criminal Court judges have filed a lawsuit against United States President Donald Trump, challenging sanctions imposed on them last year

The judges argue the measures were unlawful, describing them as a “financial death penalty” that stripped them of access to basic services

The case, lodged in Manhattan, underscores growing tensions between the ICC and Washington over investigations into alleged war crimes

Three judges from the International Criminal Court (ICC) have launched a lawsuit against United States President Donald Trump and his administration, challenging sanctions imposed on them last year.

The judges argue that the measures were unlawful and designed to punish them for their judicial work.

ICC judges sue Donald Trump as sanctions block assets and services. Photo credit: Olrat/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Judges challenge sanctions in Manhattan court

On June 24, judges Kimberly Prost of Canada, Solomy Balungi Bossa of Uganda, and Reine Adelaide Sophie Alapini-Gansou of Benin filed the lawsuit in a federal court in Manhattan.

Accoridng to Al Jazeera, they claim the sanctions were intended to exert extrajudicial pressure, punishing them for prior judicial decisions and coercing them into compromising their independence.

Background to ICC sanctions

The Trump administration imposed sanctions on several ICC judges in retaliation for the tribunal’s issuance of an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and its earlier decision to investigate alleged war crimes by US troops in Afghanistan.

As a result, the judges’ US-based property and assets were frozen, and American entities were prohibited from engaging in transactions with them, including the “provision of funds, goods or services”.

Trump administration faces legal battle over ICC war crimes investigations. Photo credit: UN

Source: Getty Images

ICC’s role in International justice

Established in 2002, the ICC has jurisdiction to prosecute genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes in its 125 member states or when cases are referred by the UN Security Council. However, some nations, including the US, China, Russia, and Israel, do not recognise its authority.

During Trump’s first term, his administration also sanctioned ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda and one of her aides over the court’s work on Afghanistan.

Lawsuit claims sanctions were unlawful

The lawsuit argues that the sanctions exceeded the scope of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) and were not based on a genuine national emergency.

“The Sanctions Regime … is designed to exert extra-judicial pressure on these judges and their colleagues on the ICC bench by targeting their financial and other personal interests, with the objective of punishing them for prior judicial decisions and coercing them into prioritizing their private interests over ⁠deciding cases on the basis of the law and facts,” the lawsuit said.

The judges described the sanctions as a “financial death penalty,” stating they could no longer use credit cards, access banking services, book travel, or even obtain health insurance. They also noted that the sanctions prevent the submission of evidence and arguments in any pending or future proceedings before them.

Trump sanctions ICC

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Donald Trump has signed an executive order sanctioning the International Criminal Court (ICC) on February 6, accusing it of "illegitimate and baseless actions targeting America and our close ally Israel."

The measure imposes financial and visa restrictions on individuals and their families who assist in ICC investigations of American citizens or allies.

Source: Legit.ng