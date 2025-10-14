A Nigerian prophetess has gone viral after boldly declaring that social media activist Verydarkman (VDM) will one day become the President of Nigeria

In a video that has sparked widespread reactions, the prophetess shared a divine revelation in which the youth of Nigeria unanimously chose VDM

Despite stating that she is not a fan of VDM, the prophetess insisted she was merely sharing the vision she received from God

A Nigerian prophetess prophesied that social media activist Verydarkman will be Nigeria's future president.

In a viral video, the prophetess, who described herself as a heavenly messenger, claimed that God revealed to her that Nigeria was on the brink of a huge revolution the government would be unable to handle.

Prophetess says VDM will rule Nigeria. Credit: @verydarkman

Source: Instagram

She predicted that after the revolution, Nigerian youths would unanimously elect Verydarkman as their leader, with no one able to challenge him.

The prophetess also stated that under his leadership, Nigerians abroad would be encouraged to return home to invest, and foreign nationals would be required to obtain visas to enter the country.

She further foretold that the revolution would lead to regional independence, with the Yoruba, Hausa, and Igbo forming their own states. God would also elevate powerful women to rule after the rebellion.

In her words:

“A young man called Verydarkman, the whole youth in Nigeria will choose him as president. He will sit there and handle everything. Nobody will challenge him. I’m not a fan of Verydarkman, but I’m only saying what God showed me. When he takes over, nobody will travel abroad again.

"He will send airplanes across the country to bring back all the Nigerians who are suffering abroad. He will tell them to return and open their companies. Before entering Nigeria, you must have a visa. Secondly, when that time comes, he will work towards creating peace. The Yoruba, Hausa, and Igbo will become separate countries. Calabar, Efik, will be the most expensive region, and they will be the richest. That which you fear will become reality.”

Watch her speak below:

Netizens react to prophecy on VDM



Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@Abdulsalam5476 said:

"Even VDM wouldn’t want to be president, knowing what it takes. The role requires delegating power to trusted people, but there’s always a Judas among them. I expect VDM to respond, and he likely won’t consider being president."

@horlat_ said:

"Nigerians will start believing this woman now. But if you loose guard, you snooze."



hes__black said:

"Always these early morning preachers😂."

realrezpektab said:

"So shall it be Amen😢."

its_sweet_cassie_ said:

"So shall it be in Jesus name Amen 🙏."

just_zeal said:

"Maybe not today but e go come to pass."

iam_igho said:

"Be like say this wan think say Nigeria and Asaba movie na the same thing 😂."

operation_techen said:

"So shall it be in the name of all the ancestors and forefathers 👏👏👏👏 the word of GOD no go fail."

wonderss53 said:

"Omo, this one must come to reality oh VDM no be saint but he go first deal with Umahi for me 😂."

ebi_live_love said:

"It will come to pass in Jesus mighty name ❤️."

nifemi010 said:

"Dey play."

preccystv said:

"She didn’t say the next she said he will be President."



king.davidscuisine said:

"You won’t believe her because she’s not your fav pastor or prophetess."

odinakaestyodoh said:

"From ur mouth to God's ear.🙌"

queen_that_hot said:

"If VDM become president of Nigeria, the country go over better."

