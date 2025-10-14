A Nigerian lady has shared an emotional post on Facebook following the demise of popular preacher Uma Ukpai

In her post, she recounted how she insisted on paying for the preacher's food and that of his wife after bumping into them at a hotel

Just seven days after the encounter, she had an unexpected experience that made her believe Uma Ukpai was 'heavily anointed'

A Nigerian lady paid tribute to the late pastor Uma Ukpai, describing him as a great man of God.

She shared her emotional experience with the minister, which made her believe that he was 'heavily anointed with signs and wonders'.

Lady recounts how she unexpectedly received $20,000 after sowing a seed to Uma Ukpai. Photo credit: Ure Adaku Okezie/ Facebook, ADEK BERRY/ Getty Images.

Source: Facebook

Lady recounts paying for Uma Ukpai's food

According to Ure Adaku Okezie's Facebook post, she had encountered Pastor Ukpai and his wife at a hotel in Uyo, where she insisted on paying for their meal.

Just seven days after her encounter with Pastor Ukpai, she received an unexpected gift of $20,000.

She linked this financial blessing to the seed she had sown in the minister's life, describing him as God's general.

In her words:

"Our Daddies are going! A great man that was used by God! As a teenager I always watched “Gospel Time” every Wednesday during the holidays, we met a couple of times at the Ibisis and at Uyo! I met him last at Sheraton December 2014, I insisted on paying for his meal and his wifes’ I didn’t spend up to 50,000 Naira, 7 days after someone gave me 20,000 dollars and I knew it was because of that small seed to Daddy Uma Ukpai. He was heavily anointed with signs and wonders following his ministry!Will this generation witness another Uma Ukpai? To live is Christ and to die is gain. I salute you God’s general."

Lady mourns the death of Uma Ukpai, recounts an encounter with him and his wife at a hotel in Uyo. Photo credit: Ure Adaku Okezie/ Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Reactions trail lady's post about Uma Ukpai

Facebook users reacted to her post in the comments section.

Eze Obinna said:

"Hey Nwokoma aa onwuola?? Chai. Go and rest Baba."

George Okoro reacted:

"Rest on great man."

Olachi Ejiogu reacted:

"Oh no! Rest on God’s general."

Akachi Onuoha reacted:

''It is well. This is the type when you say REST IN PEACE! You mean it indeed. His has been a very long story!"

Lolu Ogunmade reacted:

"Another General retires. Jesus be glorified."

Emmanuela Nwosu said:

"A true vessel,ordained by GOD. His words of impartation yielded great results. Rest in peace sir!"

Bridget Austin reacted:

''Yes oo! I can't forget the crusades we attended in the villages. Very gallant soldier of the cross. Rest on Rev. Ukpai. No doubt the heavenlies will gladly receive you in His presence. You're missed."

John Alexander reacted:

"I came all the way from Lagos to visit him in his office in Uyo a few years ago. All through the time I sat with him in his office was a beautiful moment. He is an amazing man of GOD."

Joyce said:

'I remember quite well this song too. My father never joked with him. We would always be available for his crusades and in my church then, my father would interpret for his preaching sometimes. May he rest in peace big Daddy Uma Ukpai.'

Cherry commented:

"Glory be to God for the life he lived as a vessel of God. May his departed soul rest in the bosom of the Lord Jesus Christ. Amen."

Kingston added:

"There's time for everything under this earth, time will Come we will Also Go, but the point is this what Are you and I using the time For, That is the question, May His Soul Rest In Peace Amen."

Lady posts chat with late Uma Ukpai

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared a heartbreaking post on TikTok mourning the demise of popular preacher, Uma Ukpai.

In a heartbreaking post, she shared her conversation with the late preacher and mourned his unexpected demise.

Source: Legit.ng