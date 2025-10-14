Woman Who Visited Rev Uma Ukpai before He Died Shares What She Regrets, Generates Buzz
- A woman who paid a visit to international evangelist and preacher Rev Dr Uma Ukpai has reacted to his demise
- In a post on social media, the woman mourned the respected cleric's death and mentioned her only regret
- Her post sparked emotional reactions on the internet, as people joined her in mourning Rev Ukpai's death
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off
The death of preacher Rev Dr Uma Ukpai has taken the internet by storm, with the Nigerian Christian community and people from all walks of life paying tribute to him and reflecting on his legacy.
Reacting to his death, a woman, Elizabeth Edomwande, shared pictures she had taken with the late cleric when she visited him.
Woman who visited Uma Ukpai in regret
In a Facebook post, Elizabeth expressed her condolences about the death of Rev Dr Ukpai, who she described as a great man.
She sent her condolences to his family and expressed regret that she had not returned to see him before he died. Elizabeth said that it was her only regret. In her words:
"Wow so so sorry to hear this great man of God has went home. Rev Uma Ukpai my condolences to your family. My only regret is I didn’t go back to see you before u left us."
Elizabeth's condolence post elicited reactions on Facebook, as netizens mourned the late evangelist, who died on October 6 at the age of 80.
Uma Ukpai: Woman's post stirs reactions
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's post below:
Brenda Rosario said:
"My condolences to His family and friends."
Judy Ann Encarnacion said:
"My condolences to you and the family. RIP."
Norma Perez said:
"My condolence to the family and congregation amen."
Enyonam Ahado said:
"My deepest condolences and may his soul rest peacefully."
Oluwaye Sunday Peter said:
"May his soul rest in perfect peace."
Revkevin Firegabriel said:
"I thought it was a fake news May his Departed soul rest in peace.
"A great giant in God's vineyard."
Saviour Akpan said:
"This was a great moment with Daddy Uma. Thank you Lord for sending us this great general . Rest on Daddy."
Sam Akengbowa said:
"My his soul rest in peace."
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a young man narrated a powerful revelation he had about Rev Uma Ukpai on the night before he died.
Teacher's unforgettable experience with Uma Ukpai
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a teacher had narrated her unforgettable experience when she met the late preacher Rev Dr Uma Ukpai.
According to the teacher, during his ministration, he commanded people to sleep during his service, and it happened as he said. Rev Ukpai further said the rest of the congregants would sleep for eight hours, and when she got home, it amazingly happened as he said.
She added that the cleric also gave a prophecy that seemed impossible, but became a reality. She admitted that his administration was quite different from what she was used to, adding that God's presence was greatly felt.
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng