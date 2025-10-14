A woman who paid a visit to international evangelist and preacher Rev Dr Uma Ukpai has reacted to his demise

In a post on social media, the woman mourned the respected cleric's death and mentioned her only regret

Her post sparked emotional reactions on the internet, as people joined her in mourning Rev Ukpai's death

The death of preacher Rev Dr Uma Ukpai has taken the internet by storm, with the Nigerian Christian community and people from all walks of life paying tribute to him and reflecting on his legacy.

Reacting to his death, a woman, Elizabeth Edomwande, shared pictures she had taken with the late cleric when she visited him.

Woman who visited Uma Ukpai in regret

In a Facebook post, Elizabeth expressed her condolences about the death of Rev Dr Ukpai, who she described as a great man.

She sent her condolences to his family and expressed regret that she had not returned to see him before he died. Elizabeth said that it was her only regret. In her words:

"Wow so so sorry to hear this great man of God has went home. Rev Uma Ukpai my condolences to your family. My only regret is I didn’t go back to see you before u left us."

Elizabeth's condolence post elicited reactions on Facebook, as netizens mourned the late evangelist, who died on October 6 at the age of 80.

Uma Ukpai: Woman's post stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's post below:

Brenda Rosario said:

"My condolences to His family and friends."

Judy Ann Encarnacion said:

"My condolences to you and the family. RIP."

Norma Perez said:

"My condolence to the family and congregation amen."

Enyonam Ahado said:

"My deepest condolences and may his soul rest peacefully."

Oluwaye Sunday Peter said:

"May his soul rest in perfect peace."

Revkevin Firegabriel said:

"I thought it was a fake news May his Departed soul rest in peace.

"A great giant in God's vineyard."

Saviour Akpan said:

"This was a great moment with Daddy Uma. Thank you Lord for sending us this great general . Rest on Daddy."

Sam Akengbowa said:

"My his soul rest in peace."

