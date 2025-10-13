Nollywood actress Ruby Ojiakor revealed fresh details about her marriage to colleague Moc Madu

The movie star, who married earlier this year in 2025, shared what her filmmaker husband did after paying her bride price

She announced this on her Instagram page, where she displayed lovely images of herself in traditional attire

Popular Nollywood actress Ruby Ojiakor has revealed a surprising detail about her marriage.

The post sparked reactions from fans and followers, following her recent disclosure.

In a recent Instagram post, Ruby shared new photos of herself dressed in traditional attire, along with a caption that caught many by surprise. She wrote:

"MY HUSBAND PAID MY BRIDE PRICE FOR THE SECOND TIME 👑"

See her post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, showed appreciation for Ruby Ojiakor’s wedding ring.

The Nollywood star shared a video from her wedding ceremony where she proudly displayed her ring to the pleasure of her guests.

Ruby could be seen at the wedding reception, stretching her right hand for family and friends in the hall to see the glittering band on her finger.

Davido, moved by the clip as it featured his viral hit With You, shared it on his Instagram story and wrote:

“Film am well well.”

Ruby, excited by the musician’s gesture, thanked him on her timeline and expressed her excitement.

