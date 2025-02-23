Business mogul Cosmas Maduka stated that Peter Obi would have implemented similar economic policies as the current government, including subsidy removal

He emphasized the need for the government to reinvest subsidy savings into infrastructure to benefit the general public

Maduka warned against unproductive borrowing, stressing that loans should be directed towards capital and infrastructural development for long-term growth

Prominent businessman and founder of Coscharis Group, Cosmas Maduka, has asserted that Peter Obi would not have pursued policies significantly different from those of the current administration had he won the presidential election.

Speaking on the Mic On Podcast with Okinbaloye via YouTube on Saturday, Maduka expressed confidence that Nigeria is on the right track, despite ongoing economic challenges.

Maduka asserted that all of Peter Obi's campaign promises and manifesto were what Tinubu had implemented already. Image: IG/cosmasmadukaoficial

Source: Instagram

He noted that critical measures such as subsidy removal were inevitable, regardless of who was in power.

“People have asked me, will Peter Obi have done anything different if he won the election? I said no. He would have removed subsidy from day one also,” Maduka stated.

Businessman weigh in on economic hardship

Addressing the public concerns over the economic downturn and the weakening naira, he acknowledged that, as a wealthy individual, such statements might be difficult for many to accept.

However, he stressed that the key priority should be ensuring that funds saved from subsidy removal are redirected towards infrastructure development.

“The government should be more disciplined to use the money they have removed in the subsidy to put it in infrastructure so that people that you have taken from, those who have been flying private jets from subsidy money, their businesses fall. But if you collect that money from them and put it in ventures that favor the general public, then there is progress,” he explained.

He cautioned that without strategic investment of these funds, the nation would remain stagnant.

“If you move from one tomb to another, you are still in the same graveyard. You haven’t gone anywhere,” he remarked.

Photo credit: FB/Peter Obi, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Gospeller speaks about borrowing culture

Maduka also weighed in on Nigeria’s debt situation, clarifying that borrowing in itself is not inherently problematic. Instead, he emphasized that the purpose of borrowing determines its impact on the economy.

“The borrowing of a country is not a problem. What is the problem? Are you borrowing for capital development? Are you borrowing for infrastructural development? Because it will pay back itself. But if you are borrowing to take a second wife, if you are borrowing to share money for poverty alleviation, you are deepening the hole that, after we get inside, nobody can bring us out,” he stated.

He further stressed the importance of fiscal discipline in governance, urging authorities to rein in excessive spending and ensure that national resources are directed towards productive projects that will benefit the wider population.

“There is some level of discipline that is required to curtail excesses from the government. Are we in the right direction? Yes,” he concluded.

Source: Legit.ng