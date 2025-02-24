Business mogul Cosmas Maduka has advised ladies against marrying men who are not financially capable of taking care of them

He noted that when he wanted to get married, he rented an apartment and had the basic home appliances

Maduka also asked ladies to question their men about what they earned monthly before getting married to them, among other issues

Business tycoon Cosmas Maduka has stated that any man who wants to marry should be living in a two or three-bedroom apartment.

In a chat with journalist Seun Okinbaloye on the Mic On podcast, he said that no lady should settle down with any man who does not have a job.

Maduka, who is the chairman of Coscharis Group, said that if any lady marries a man who speaks in tongues but has no job, then the lady is not spiritual.

He added that the lady will not eat love, hence, they should settle with a man who has a vision and plans for his life.

Cosmas Maduka advises ladies against broke men

The business merchant said that when he wanted to get married, he left his family house in Nnewi, Anambra state, where his mother and older brother were living, and rented an apartment.

He revealed that his house had a rug, deep freezer, gas cooker, and other home appliances to make life comfortable for himself and his wife.

Watch Cosmas' video below:

Reactions as Cosmas Maduka advises ladies

Check out some of the reactions as Cosmas Maduka warns ladies against marrying broke men below:

@rotr_agas commented:

"The truth doesn’t care about emotions. I may not agree completely with all Maduka said in that particular podcast, but what’s a man who couldn’t afford atleast a two-bedroom flat doing with marriage? Everything he got for his planned marriage were basics and prerequisites, absolutely no luxury, and I feel every man should get these before getting married."

@brightfuture_na_asia said:

"He who life favor think say others are not hard working."

@unlimitedeniola reacted:

"Maduka doesn’t know how much a three bedroom apartment costs in Lagos. These men grow and grow beyond understanding reality."

@tolag11 noted:

"I'm sure he has daughters, so he is passing the message to those that will come for his daughters. You guys didn't get his point."

@princeadedapo reacted:

"Even Fela Durotoye told us he started in a BQ with his wife Tara when his dream was just in a pipe. So many instances of people like that. It’s a good thing if you can get, but there is no one size fits all to living."

Cosmas Maduka speaks about Peter Obi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Cosmas stated that Peter Obi would have implemented similar economic policies as the current government, including subsidy removal.

He emphasized the need for the government to reinvest subsidy savings into infrastructure to benefit the general public.

Maduka warned against unproductive borrowing, stressing that loans should be directed towards capital and infrastructural development for long-term growth.

