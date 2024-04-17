Cubana Chiefpriest has returned to social media barely minutes after a federal court in Lagos granted him bail

The socialite and celebrity barman bragged about his status as he appreciated his fans and supporters

Cubana Chiefpriest's first post after his arrest by the EFCC has stirred reactions from celebrities and followers as they celebrated with him

Nigerian socialite and celebrity bar Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chiefpriest, appears to have regained access to his phone following his arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

Barely minutes after a Federal High Court in Lagos State granted him N10m bail with two sureties in like sum, the celebrity barman took to his Instagram page to share a new picture which included his current location.

Cubana Chiefpriest shares new picture after court grants him bail. Credit: @cubanachiefpriest

Reports revealed Cubana Chiefpriest had pleaded not guilty to tampering and abusing the naira during his trial.

Bragging about his status in society, Chiefpriest appreciates his fans and supporters for their messages and love towards him.

"Seeing All You Messages & Love I'm So Humbled. Now It's Confirmed CP No Small. Money Na Water," he wrote in a caption.

See Cubana Chiefpriest's first post after being granted bail in court below:

Celebrities, fans celebrate with Chiefpriest

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, read them below:

biggclemm_:

"CP IS NOT AND CAN NEVER BE BOBRISKY!"

isrealdmw:

"LEVELS DEY JARE. 30BG FOR LIFE."

naijaeverything:

"Chai!! 10M bail!! If baba like e fit still add 5M for them sef."

mrbinbaqqi:

"Make sure your enjoyment squad is your rescue team. Congratulations CP."

uleoma1:

"No weapon fashioned against you shall prosper!"

mc_ichie:

"Even the judge na one of your fans... Ezemmuo for a reason."

cintirich21:

"Gbam case closed Nwannemu mji eje mba They don’t know."

iamfranknice:

"Money na waitin ? Poverty is what ? Dey play."

Video as Chiefpriest arrives in court trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported a video showing the moment the celebrity barman arrived in court.

He was seen looking unbothered as he walked into the courtroom.

Someone said:

"Chief priest dey feel like to spray more bundles for Court money na water."

Source: Legit.ng