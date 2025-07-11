Nigerian superstar Davido and actress Ruby Ojiakor recently had netizens gushing over their moment online

The Afrobeats star shared a video from the movie star’s white wedding ceremony where she showed off her ring

Reacting to singer’s post, Ruby could not contain her excitement as she shared it with her fans and followers

Nigerian superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, showed appreciation for actress Ruby Ojiakor’s wedding ring.

The Nollywood star who got married last month shared a video from her wedding ceremony where she proudly displayed her ring to the pleasure of her guests.

Ruby Ojiakor and Davido share lovely moment online after the singer shared a video from her wedding. Credit: @rubyojiakor, @davido

Source: Instagram

Ruby could be seen at the wedding reception, stretching her right hand for family and friends in the hall to see the glistering band on her finger.

Davido, moved by the clip as it featured his viral hit With You, shared it on his Instagram story and wrote:

“Film am well well.”

Ruby excited by the musician’s gesture, thanked him on her timeline, and expressed her excitement.

She wrote:

“Wooooooooooooow @davido reposted our wedding again ohhhh dats amazing. TWO HEARTS… ONE SOUL…❤️❤️. JESUS WE LOVE YOU. GOD CAN NOT BE MOCKED.”

See her post below:

Reactions as Davido shares Ruby's wedding video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

oriretan_honour said:

"Ruby Ojiakor, it's unwise being silent amidst this gross draggings Chinelo Rita is doing. Spoiling ur name up & down. More unwise not responding after snubbing her completely during her sis burial when she supported u during wedding. Keeping quiet is since of guilt many times.. Reply her now so fans will know who is right or wrong. Act fast. U've 48hrs. Bé wise. Dont be unwise."

stephanieekwu said:

"Rubby this your Ring carry grace oooo🙌🏾🙌🏾❤️❤️."

paulvicks101 said:

"While they hating we’re winning🙏🙏🕺🕺😍😍FILM AM WELL WELL🔥🔥."

euchariaanunobi wrote:

"If God be for us who can be against us ❤️❤️❤️❤."

juliydelphine said:

"FILM THE RING THAT HAS IT'S OWN FAN BASE @ruby_ojiakor you are truly a child of Grace ❤️❤️."

lladydana87 said:

"Two times OBO the 001 is posting you. @Ruby_Ojiakor go on your knees and pray for him oo, his American tour must be successful in Jesus name, amen."

myowerriblog said:

"Most times people are not close to you because they love you; they just want something to gossip about. ❤️."

officialbhigshaq said:

"I will be selling glasses of tears and action bitters today in the comment section, meanwhile make no body push me abeg😂😂."

realmerciluv said:

"Hey Ruby! Just a little reminder: Your happiness means the world to me. In this industry, remember that colleagues are not always friends—keep them as acquaintances. Focus on your new family and be your own one-man squad! Ignore the naysayers and don’t engage with negativity on social media. Look at the way Mercy Johnson, Rachael Okonwow, and Luchy Donals handle their business—let that inspire you! Your integrity is what truly matters, and we, your army of fans, are always here to support you. Keep shining and stay true to yourself! #TeamRuby #StayPositive #FocusOnYou."

lingerie_world84 said:

"I have been praying for David to notice Ruby actually."

troot_full said:

"E come be like say Davido dey watch Wetin dem dey do you😂😂say make him use this one console you cos if no be grace ,why all of a sudden l,he posted you cos his song wasn’t even played,if it was,it isn’t loud😍🙌Grace."

ekeson1162 wrote:

"😂 true true no be make woman get money be the problem ooo .....she go marry after she Don make am 🤣🤣🤣 men they fear girls way guide too much."

Radiogad makes new allegations on Ruby's wedding

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ruby Ojiakor's wedding made headlines following new allegations from Nigerian media personality Destiny Ezeyim, better known as Radiogad.

Radiogad criticised the actress, pointing out that no prominent Nollywood star attended her wedding. According to him, it was because they knew she settled below her level.

The media personality stated that Ruby’s popular friends like Zubby Michael and Destiny Etiko would have been present at the wedding ceremony if he was lying.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng