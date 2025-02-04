Nigerian actress Ruby Ojiakor's recent marriage to her lover Moc Madu has spurred concerns online

Media personality Radiogad shared observations about the movie star’s lavish wedding ceremony held on February 1, 2025

The social commentator went on to share allegations of how Moc Madu uses several women and his hidden intentions for the actress

Nigerian actress Ruby Ojiakor's recent wedding continues to make headlines, following new allegations from Nigerian media personality Destiny Ezeyim, better known as Radiogad.

Radiogad criticized the actress, pointing out that no prominent Nollywood stars attended her wedding. According to him, it was because they know she settled below her level.

Radiogad queries Ruby Ojiakor over her traditional marriage. Credit: @rubyojiakor, @radiogad

Source: Instagram

The media personality stated that Ruby’s popular friends like Zubby Micheal and Destiny Etiko would have been present at the wedding ceremony if he was lying.

He encouraged netizens to watch Ruby’s wedding videos. Radiogad alleged that her husband, Moc Madu, appeared unhappy in the clips, hinting that has ulterior plans for their marriage.

He argued that the movie star should have waited patiently to meet a partner who was in her social status as he highlighted that Moc Madu is an upcoming actor in Nollywood.

Radiogad further alleged that Ruby's husband was a philander who has impregnated many women and pressured them into removing it.

In his caption, he wrote:

"No Nollywood celebrity attended Ruby Ojiakor Wedding Because Dem Know Say She Fall Muguuuuuuu For That Guy … The Guy Na Knackademus."

Watch him talk below:

In a previous report, Ruby Ojiakor’s sister-in-law, Blessing Nkem blasted Radiogad on social media.

This came shortly after the media personality accused Ruby’s husband of being a gold digger trying to take advantage of her.

Ruby's sister-in-law shut down Radiogad’s claim by sharing a video of how they welcomed the actress to her husband’s family

Radiogad’s allegations about Ruby Orjiakor’s wedding spur reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

vivian wrote:

"God forbid you, Ruby your marriage will work. you and your husband will move from glory to glory ,from riches to riches."

desmondddy said:

"Bros Ruby is from Mbano and they're high insecurities that side and that's why they didn't attend..wait until her white wedding you will see all and even more. Radio HOMO get a life."

mrperfect.ng wrote:

"Radiogad my guy abeg allow Ruby to enjoy her marriage ooooooo."

tabbenwoehn said:

"As they weren't there,it doesn't stop the wedding.Allow them,ruby is not your sister.Even if she's your sister you cannot choose a man for her."

shopwithlist reacted:

"Radiogad stop this nonsense you are trying to do is too early don’t peace me off."

staneley_ontop wrote:

"They supposed pay you for making this marriage Trend ah swear

Radiogad roasts Davido over Grammys

In a previous report, Radiogad pleaded with Afrobeats star David Adeleke, aka Davido, to stop submitting his songs to the Grammys.

Davido's song “Sensational,” featuring Chris Brown and Lojay, was nominated in the Best African Music Performance category.

This year marks Davido’s fourth Grammy nod, and media personality Radiogad made some observations about it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng