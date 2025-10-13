Businessman Obi Cubana celebrated President Tinubu's Seyi on his 40th birthday on social media

Obi Cubana, who penned a heartfelt message to Seyi Tinubu, referred to the president's son as his brother

The businessman's birthday message to President Tinubu's son has, however, drawn mixed reactions

Nigerian businessman Obi Cubana, whose real name is Obinna Iyiegbu, recently celebrated President Bola Tinubu's son, Seyi, on his 40th birthday via his social media page.

Recall that Seyi turned 40 years old on Monday, October 13, with the president also penning a heartwarming message to his son on his big day.

In his birthday message, the president said his son has shown determination and a desire to create and lead.

Obi Cubana celebrates Seyi Tinubu, 'his bro'

Obi Cubana also joined in the celebration as he sent a heartfelt message to the celebrant. Referring to Seyi as his brother, Obi Cubana showered prayers on the birthday celebrant as he marked his new age.

Sharing pictures of Seyi Tinubu on his page, Obi Cubana wrote in the caption:

"Happy 40th birthday ST my bro! More wisdom, more grace and more life in good health and sound mind as you climb up to the 4th floor! Birthday blessings, @seyitinubu."

Obi Cubana's post celebrating Seyi Tinubu at 40 is below:

Reactions trail Obi Cubana's birthday message to Seyi Tinubu

The businessman's birthday message has generated buzz, with some netizens accusing him of protecting his business interest by celebrating Seyi. Others asked critics to respect Obi Cubana's choice to celebrate the president's son.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions. Read them below:

sazzy_vincents said:

"We were first humans before politics came into the picture... someone is wishing his friend a happy birthday on his special day allow him do so.He is an adult and has sole role right to his decisions.Respect peoples choices."

handsomegorilla_ reacted:

"This life eeh you even first seyi post so you dey active like this all man just Dey protect their interest kudos happy birthday seyi"

jk_johnkennedy_ said:

"The eye service is too much…. Nigeria 🇳🇬 no fit better like this…. Person wia him and e papa Dey spoil country una Dey wish happy birthday."

chuksman249 commented:

"What's bad wishing someone a happy birthday have you people forgotten that this same ST wishes him a happy birthday when obi was also celebrating his birthday You people should be wise sometimes."

mrjosephdasilva said:

"One thing you people think is all this una celebrity are here for you they are human like u and I looking for their own pockets, when it reach your turn let’s see how you will play your game, VDM don talk am say this people and the politicians works together but una no hear.."

james_ic9 wrote:

"E no go better for you and your papa."

pappy10385 said:

"You this energy advocate for the release of MNK."

fada36896 reacted:

"Fear no let am post him own brother wetin VDM talk na truth once Mazi come out all of Una go hear am I know now that many of Una done go Dey do underground service make them for no release am."

abia_finest_ said:

"You have never said anything about Nnamdi Kalu. Eyes service everywhere."

colevibes_ reacted:

"All man for himself."

Obi Cubana gifts boy N500k

Legit.ng also reported that Obi Cubana put a smile on the face of a child content creator by gifting him the sum of ₦500,000.

In a video shared via his official Instagram page, Somto, expressed appreciation to Obi Cubana as he shared a screenshot of the credit alert as evidence.

Somto, in a video, had jokingly complained that Obi Cubana didn’t greet him properly at a recent event where he met with the businessman.

