Gospel singer Testimony Jaga has ignited reactions after he rendered a reenacted version of Fuji singer Taye Currency's hit song 'Werey La Fin Woh Werey.'

A video recently shared by Testimony Jaga captured him and his band during a live performance at an event.

The highlight was the moment the singer sang his version of Taye Currency's hit song while including Jesus Christ into his lyrics.

Testimony Jaga, in his lyrics, also referred to Taye Currency's popular lyrics as a 'demonic word,' a comment that has seen netizens accusing the gospel singer of shading the Fuji star.

Legit.ng reported that Taye Currency made waves on and off social media over his performance at the Oluibadan of Ibadan, Oba Rashidi Ladoja's coronation.

The song's lyrics drew reactions, with many expressing their displeasure.

A video from Taye Currency's performance included lyrics praising Ladoja, Seyi Makinde, while seemingly throwing shades, which many found inappropriate.

Taye Currency's son, Hon Yusuf Adebisi also defended his father.

According to him, his father knew what he sang and did not mean it in a shady manner. He also noted that naysayers were only promoting negativity concerning the performance.

The video of Testimony Jaga singing his version of Taye Currency's hit song can be seen below:

Reactions trail Testimony Jaga's performance

The video triggered mixed reactions, with some criticizing Testimony Jaga.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

biglizzy_ever said:

"Leave Jesus out of your worldly songs, you people disrespect the name of Christ too much just cos you want to follow trends. Eeeeee."

allure_graphic1 said:

"Egbon Wetin concern you with secular songs now….the man no even be gospel musician. Na you gangan dy violence here oo and for the fact say you even still sing the same song on a sacred stage."

thankgodayaworan said:

"The meaning of of that werey la fin wo werey simply means, aural for aural. You have to face your enemy with madness in the spirit because if you are too cold for your enemy they just kill you. It’s not just a lyrics it has meaning depending how you interpret it. Even your own lyrics Jesu la fin wo werey still interpreting the same thing. If you are not strong in the spirit you can’t face your problems."

oprahlopex reacted:

"This was you few weeks ago, calling out an artist for singing Eeh, Eeh in th the church. Look at you now."

aare__d__entertainer said:

"Oga just keep quiet sing your song and move ! Portable of the gospel zone."

jigilaizer said:

"This is very bad oooooo inside church Oga ooo."

unique_desgnier commented:

"Thank God I did not see a true minister under this post."

the_wise_collective said:

Una matter just tire person for this media, can't you sing ur own without oversabi abi wetien I go call this attitude... you singing out of jealousy is that wat your Jesus taught you , beacus now u saying Jesus Latin wo werey. Wat has cruise nation music gat to do with the Christian music you sing. If not for copy copy wey dey do una."

Oriyomi Hamzat reacts to Taye Currency's performance

Legit.ng also reported that media personality Oriyomi Hamzat shared his opinion about Taye Currency’s performance at the coronation of Oba Rashidi Ladoja.

Oriyomi stated that it was an avenue to promote not just Ibadan but the Yoruba culture.

The media personality argued that the organisers of the event, and not Taye Currency, should be blamed.

