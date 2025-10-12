President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sent a special shoutout message to his son Seyi as he clocks 40 years

Tinubu Seyi, who turns 40 on Monday, October 13, 2025, was showered with praises and words of encouragement

Nigerians have taken to social media to celebrate and appreciate the "first son" as man people love to call him

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu eulogized his son Seyi as he clocks 40 years old on Monday, October 13, 2025.

President Tinubu said Seyi has been living his life with a heart that seeks to build, serve, and uplift others..

Tinubu's son, Seyi, turns 40 on Monday, October 13, 2025. Photo credit: @DOlusegun

The President said his son has shown determination and a desire to create and lead.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Olusegun Dada, on Sunday, October 12, 2025, via his @DOlusegun.

“Your life and the man you have become. You have walked your path with focus, courage, and humility, and you have done so with a heart that seeks to build, serve, and uplift others.”

According to the President, Seyi has turned ideas into institutions and challenges into opportunities.

Tinubu said his son has shown true success both in business and service.

“From an early age, you have shown determination and a desire to create and lead. I have watched you turn ideas into institutions and challenges into opportunities. In business and in service, you have shown that true success is not measured by wealth or power but by the impact we make and the lives we touch.”

Nigerians react as Seyi Tinubu turns 40

@Kayode_Asek

The level of decorum and humility with which Seyi Tinubu carries himself is so exemplary.

When you are BIG, you are BIG, but Seyi Tinubu chose to be identified with the masses in a very humble and quiet manner.

@JamieOlat

If I can feel emotionally moved reading this, I wonder how ST will feel, too. This is a piece from the bottom of a proud and loving father. Happy birthday ST, may all your dreams and aspirations come into reality, and thank you for being an amazing father, @officialABAT.

@nze_Anambra

Now that Tinubu has congratulated the FIRST son on his 40th birthday

When is he going to congratulate the FIRST DAUGHTER on her birthday, also?

Nigerians deserve to know her age, also, so that we can check something.

@Amehokwuchukwu

Happy Birthday @STinubu

long life and prosperity 💐

@Tosak01

I've known @STinubu right from our NYSC days about 13 years ago. Very humble, unassuming, and ready to serve. He was with us all through our camping period in Iseyin, Oyo State,. and contributed immensely to all the activities and parades.

Happy birthday, my man. 🍷

Seyi Tinubu at 40: 1 million Bibles to be distributed

In a previous story, Legit.ng reported that friends of Seyi Tinubu celebrated his 40th birthday with a thanksgiving service and the launch of a one-million Bible project.

The initiative, coordinated by YOWICAN president Hon. Belusochukwu Enwere, aims to promote moral rebirth, faith-based youth development, and godly leadership among Nigerian youths.

In his remarks, Seyi Tinubu appreciated his friends for the honour, noting that he believes in the Bible as a guide for responsible citizenship.

