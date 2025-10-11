Phyna addressed public backlash over viral clubbing video with Regina Daniels after her sister’s burial

Big Brother Naija Season 7 winner, Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, better known as Phyna, has finally responded to the heavy criticism she faced after being spotted partying shortly after her sister’s burial.

Phyna’s younger sister, Ruth Otabor, tragically passed away in August following a road accident involving a Dangote truck.

Ruth was buried in September, a period that left the reality TV star visibly heartbroken.

However, Phyna found herself in the middle of a social media storm after a video surfaced online showing her partying at a club alongside actress Regina Daniels.

The clip drew intense scrutiny from some online users, who accused Phyna of moving on too quickly and being insensitive to her family’s loss.

Many felt her appearance at the club was inappropriate so soon after her sister’s burial.

Regina Daniels, who appeared in the same video, had come to Phyna’s defence earlier, urging the public to stop judging people based on how they grieve.

According to her, everyone has different ways of coping with pain, and choosing joy does not mean forgetting a loved one.

Breaking her silence on Friday, October 10, Phyna took to her X account to share a deeply emotional message directed at her critics.

She wrote,

“Grief has no manual, no fixed face, and no timetable. The fact that I choose to keep living, smiling, or sharing moments does not erase the pain I carry. Respect the process, even if you do not understand it. If you cannot extend compassion, then at least extend silence.”

Phyna gets fans support

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@MrFEM0:

"Just ignore them. They definitely got no idea how you feel mentally and physically."

@MagnificentKin6:

"Pain in a something else but you just have to embrace yourself and move on because it won't change anything before you will go down to depression."

@diamypresh:

"People grieve differently. Allow her be, she is grieving in her own way."

@Domax4life:

"There is something fundamentally wrong with you if you want to see someone unhappy, .. she lost her sister and she is trying to move on from that pain and all you all can do it remind her what she went through...just be happy to see other people happy, don't be a bitter soul"

Phyna cries out over Dangote's compensation

Legit.ng earlier reported that aftermath of her sister's death, Phyna revealed that billionaire Dangote sent only N20 million to her following the tragic demise.

She further cried out over the money she spent to clear debts and handle expenses related to the burial.

According to Phyna, the amount was far less than what was needed and left the family feeling shortchanged during this painful time. Phyna also alleged that after the money was sent, the businessman tried to manipulate her and her parents emotionally.

