BBNaija reality star and hypeman Rooboy announced his plans to contest for Lagos governorship in the future

The 30-year-old entertainer, in a recent interview, urged fans to prepare their support for his political journey

Despite being from Ogun state, Rooboy stated that Lagos was where he built his name and dreams

Big Brother Naija reality star and nightlife hypeman, Kayode Olatunde, popularly known as Rooboy, has opened up about his next big move.

In a recent interview with PulseNG, the 30-year-old entertainer boldly declared his intention to run for the office of the Lagos state governor in the near future.

Rooboy says he wants to become Lagos governor in the future.

Rooboy confidently said during the chat:

“I will be contesting for Lagos state governorship election in the future."

Rooboy’s announcement came as a surprise to many fans who have followed his transition from reality TV to Lagos nightlife fame.

He also called on his supporters to get ready to stand by him when the time comes.

He added:

“My fans should be ready to support me when I enter the race."

Fans react to Rooboy's political ambition

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@lagosgirl_cakes:

"You wey no fit win bbn na you go win Lagos state governor"

@bigbrotherhub_:

"Is biggie aware of this ambition remember big brother is always watching"

@justinahjessy:

"You wey dey quarrel/argue with woman dey sweat,na that you won contest for governor"

@fgo_show:

"Gov Watin Wic platform go and funke akindele wey get platform pass you how far, for politics social media numbers is nothing ooo"

@mhiz_tomi02:

"Roo nation nikan ko , Governorship no be BBN , be like all this one year love don they cloud this one face"

@theayophemdal:

"Golfvernor he says you people didn’t hear well. Child play"

Rooboy urges fans to prepare their support for his political journey.

