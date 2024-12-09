Popular influencer Ola of Lagos is filled with joy after receiving a whopping N20 million from music producer Don Jazzy

A video earlier went viral showing the content creator reviewing the music veteran's 2024 Rolls Royce Phantom

While Ola left the country for a retreat in Saudi, Don decided to pull a surprise on him with the massive cash gift

Popular influencer Akiwande Waris Olainka best known as Ola of Lagos, has shared his pleasure with fans after getting a generous N20 million from renowned music producer Don Jazzy.

Ola took to Instagram to disclose the astonishing moment Don Jazzy presented him the money when he was in Saudi Arabia.

Ola Of Lagos overwhelmed with joy after receiving N20M from Don Jazzy. Credit: @olaoflagos, @donjazzy

Source: Instagram

According to Ola, the surprise windfall was so overwhelming that he fell from shock and excitement.

A video recently went viral, featuring the content creator reviewing the music veteran's 2024 Rolls Royce Phantom.

In his Instagram post, Ola expressed gratitude, stating:

"Biggest @donjazzy sent me 20m I don faint for Saudi ooo guys."

Don Jazzy, who is well-known for his acts of kindness, has made headlines once more, cementing his status as a supporter of fellow entertainers.

See his post below:

Netizens react to Don Jazzy's gift

Legit.ng gathered the reactions below:

siddypenzy01:

"Abeg one word to the cameraman even sef if u dnt understand English Omo the way the guy dey zoom in zoom out say it all weldone."

jo_la_de:

"Abeg I never see money chop make biggest don baba j locate me abeg am a mother of two na beg I deyy beg."

pluto_queen1:

"Don baba j is a generous man. I hope it's not what I am thinking. Don jazzy give VDM money. Now Ola of Lagos. Gistlover called don jazzy, VDM, ola of Lagos agayagay. Hope they won't pay back with their bum bum."

fils_the_blogger:

"E be like say na only this werey d dey “work hard” oo."

icon_man001:

"Agagay isn’t lucky oh😂 he work for it! Which work please?"

__mandem11:

"Nice one diddy."

gregy0911:

"Don baba jay money too plenty he has just been distributing wealth quietly. The kind of money men should have."

solomonyakubualaba:

"This is the fest time Ola tell us about the money they have ever paid him for job."

Ola of Lagos replies jet business' founder who called him out

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ola of Lagos had responded to the white man who dragged him for inflating the price of a private jet.

While expressing admiration for the Jet Business' founder, Steve Varsona, Ola of Lagos apologised, saying the advert was done a year ago and apologised if the information was passed wrongly.

In a TikTok clip, he insisted that the price of the advertised jet was fixed by the client and not him. However, he admitted he may not have perfected his craft then.

Source: Legit.ng