Faith, a disqualified housemate from BBNaija Season 10, has broken his silence following his exit from the show

In a new video titled "Faith is Dead," Faith shared his experience before and after the reality show

He also opened up about taking a ₦5 million loan, which sparked reactions from Nigerians on social media

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) disqualified housemate turned reality star Faith Adewale has broken his silence for the first time since the end of the reality show.

In a heartfelt monologue shared on his YouTube channel on Friday, October 10, titled "Faith is Dead," the 25-year-old reflected on his experience. He acknowledged his mistakes and the lessons learned during his time in the house.

Faith disclosed that he had sought professional mental health support multiple times while in the house. He caused a buzz online when he revealed that he took a ₦5 million loan to secure a spot in the reality show.

“I was pissed, like what am I going to do in this country as a doctor? But somehow, clicking that link led me to Africa’s biggest reality. I took a loan of ₦5 million and somehow I made it,” he said.

He described the decision as a “leap of faith” toward chasing his dreams. Faith also expressed his appreciation for fans and supporters who stood by him during and after the show. He said they saw in him "a man with flaws, passion, and purpose."

Legit.ng reported that Faith's fans set up a GoFundMe campaign for him following his disqualification from the reality show.

The video of Faith speaking about his experience before and after BBNaija is below:

Comments as BBNaija star Faith opens up

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed Faith's video. Read them below:

Umar Abdulquddus said:

"Shey be he dy among top 5 richest housemates of the season."

Stephanie Nwosu commented:

"This one na indirect way of telling his fans to donate money for him, we get it."

Olagboye Itunuoluwa Gbemisola said:

"Eyahhh, I thought he said his maid is bigger than some people. So na loan you take?"

Theree Theree Happy Smile reacted:

"How person wey dey pay maid 2m go take loan of 5m to enter biggie house."

Peace Treasures commented:

"Of all the things he said is only 5m you hear,in deed faith is ur destiny helper."

Sih Ku said:

"He said Imisi isn't even up to his housemaid na All these noise was it on debts?"

Menora Amankwa-Adjei reacted:

"He is Stylishly begging his fans. Upon all his gra gra he took a loan . No wonder he took task World Cup n almost wanted to cry when ever he lost a task n took his frustrations on my Imisi."

