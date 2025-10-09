Popular TikTok creator Oloba Salo broke down in tears as he recounted how he was shot three times

The influencer stated in a recent video that he can no longer walk properly and is struggling with trauma

The emotional clip has reignited public debate about violence and celebrity connections

TikTok sensation Odesanmi Opeyemi, better known as Oloba Salo, has left netizens deeply emotional after sharing a heartbreaking video about his current condition.

In the clip that quickly went viral, the social media star claimed he was shot three times and has since lost full use of his legs.

Fighting back tears, Salo said the incident changed his life completely and has left him unable to move freely like before.

Salo recounts how he was shot three times. Photos: @obasaloo1/@nairamarley/IG.

He stated:

“They shot me three times. I can’t walk with my legs again. I’m not happy; I’m going through a lot. I bought a house in Lekki, but I can’t stay there.”

Salo also mentioned the names of some influential figures, including controversial singer Naira Marley and controversial activist VDM.

Before his ordeal, Oloba Salo was one of the fast-rising TikTok entertainers known for his energetic skits, luxurious lifestyle.

However, everything changed last year when he was attacked and shot by unknown gunmen in his car.

Though initially believed to be a robbery, the incident has since raised questions about whether there was more behind it.

Watch the video here:

Fans react to Salo's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@UK used boyfriend:

"Omo for a guy to dey cry online this thing no be small thing.let forget about cruise nah only him know wetin he dey talk.let be real"

@bolutife4:

"I pity him cos nobody know what he actually faced but why cursing people Nigeria is corrupt already he sald anyone that wear Tobi nation cloth would die . I know he is talking out of pain I pity him so much"

@Real Dav:

"Thank God for life bro if Mohbad sees this opportunity you have he will be grateful, when there is life there is hope"

@Pēllēr Mēdiā RT:

"It's hard to forget what you have gone through while you are still in that same situation! Sad Life!!"

@naijatrendzclips:

"From nursery 2 them promote you ,play ball for street they call me cr7, I want become pilot, you no see money change gle, you buy house for lekki Wetin be the problem gan gan"

@olamide:

"For your next life you self no go match person cloth again and you no go day abuse people anyhow"

Salo was attacked and shot by unknown gunmen in his car in 2024. Photos: Salo.

