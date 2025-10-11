Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi opened up about his connection with BBNaija winner Imisi

The actor revealed that he mentored Imisi years before her fame and sees her as a daughter

Fabiyi addressed critics questioning his support for the reality star, insisting on pure intentions

Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Yomi Fabiyi, has shed light on his relationship with Big Brother Naija Season 10 winner, Imisi, following public debates about his frequent show of support for her.

The outspoken actor clarified that his relationship with the reality TV star is built on loyalty, mentorship, and mutual respect, and not controversy.

Recall that the actor had praised the reality star after her win, describing her as his daughter. The comments drew backlash from netizens.

However, in an interview with The PUNCH, Fabiyi stated that he had known Imisi long before she became famous, describing her as a dedicated student and a young woman with an admirable work ethic.

According to Fabiyi, his bond with Imisi began years ago when she was a student at his film academy.

He said her determination and talent were evident from the start, which made it easy for him to take an interest in her growth.

The actor said:

“She has been helpful beyond the classroom. She once lived in the same area with me in Ikorodu and has always looked out for me and my son. It’s only right I support her the same way."

He added that his support for Imisi during her time in the Big Brother house was purely out of admiration for her resilience and not driven by personal motives.

Fabiyi addresses dating rumours with Imisi

Fabiyi also addressed social media speculations about the nature of his closeness to the reality star.

Some online users had accused him of attempting to ride on her newfound fame, while others hinted that his public support could harm her brand image.

However, Fabiyi dismissed the claims as baseless and unfair.

He said:

“Some people have no credibility or pedigree; I don’t give them attention. I know my values, and I stand by those I believe in."

He also reacted to a blogger’s post warning him to stay away from the BBNaija winner, insisting that such narratives were misleading.

According to him, loyalty and mentorship are being misinterpreted in a society quick to assume the worst.

Fabiyi stressed that his relationship with Imisi is built on mutual trust and professional respect.

He affirmed:

“I have no regrets supporting her. People are free to misread my actions, but my conscience is clear. She’s like a daughter to me in the industry."

Watch a video of Imisi here:

