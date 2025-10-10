Sophia Momodu hinted at a new relationship after sharing a cryptic lyric on Snapchat

The mother of one quoted Nicki Minaj’s “New bae, I’m this dirty dancer,” leaving fans curious

This isn’t her first love hint; she once revealed being on a luxury yacht date with her mystery man

It appears Davido’s first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, might have found love again.

The fashion entrepreneur and influencer took to Snapchat to share a cryptic post that left many of her fans convinced she is in a new relationship.

The reality posted a lyric from Nicki Minaj and Future’s song, “Sir,” and highlighted the line where Nicki says: “New bae, I’m this dirty dancer.”

Sophia Momodu drops a hint about a new relationship with her post. Photos: Sophia Momodu.

The post quickly became a talking point online, with many speculating that Sophia was subtly confirming her relationship status.

This isn’t the first time the 37-year-old has dropped hints about a love life shrouded in mystery.

Back in 2024, Sophia revealed she was enjoying a lavish vacation in Monaco with her “rich boyfriend.”

She posted a video from a yacht experience and shared that her man, whose face she kept hidden, was considering buying a yacht.

Sophia Momodu opens up on love

Also Legit.ng eaelier reported that Sophia sparked widespread conversation after opening up about the kind of love she truly desires.

The mum of one quoted a line from Wizkid's verse on Asake’s hit track Getting Paid.

“Fake love no dey impress, I got vision. Give me something I can't see anywhere,” she shared with a screenshot showing that she was listening to the song at that moment.

See the post here:

Fans react to Sophia Momodu's news

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below

@chibambot:

"Oh God protect Sophia. The obsession is too much for her."

@cecilia__remi:

"She knows blogs will definitely repost Y’all can’t just let her breath in peace"

@beautyqueenmaree:

"Na Chioma marry, na Shopie no fit drink water drop cup. What kind of society is this? Who derive joy in making others miserable without their consent."

@mezie_official_:

"How do men comfortably date women they know their ex boyfriends? How do men do this stuff? As long as I know who was enjoying you before, I can’t take you seriously. It reeks of eating someone else’s leftover food.

@kpokote_ego1:

"Make una leave this girl alone it is very very possible say if she and davido dey for one room Davido fit ask her for doggy again"

@tinaajibola_fabs:

"Make una no disturb Sophia again now.. monitoring spirit everywhere"

@immaculate.mary:

"I just like to hear updates about Sophia and DJ cuppy’s relationships, they are just too"

Sophia Momodu is singer Davido's first baby mama. Photo: Sophia Momodu.

