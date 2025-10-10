Imisi's ex boyfriend has been trending ever since she was crowned the winner of Big Brother Naija season 10

The young man, who celebrated her win, has surfaced again with new videos from his past with the reality TV star

He also shared his chat with his friend about Imisi, triggering several reactions from fans and netizens

Nigerian online users have been reacting to new posts from Imisi's ex-boyfriend, who has not rested ever since she was crowned winner.

On Sunday, October 7, Imisi emerged as the overall winner of Big Brother Naija Season 10, to the joy of many.

His first move was to celebrate her win, and now, he has shared loved-up videos from their past, alongside his chat with a friend about her.

BBN winner Imisi’s ex trends online after sharing videos from their past relationship. Credit: @imisiofficial

The young man added that he was not a clout chaser and that he does not care what anyone says about him.

Furthermore, he cited how Imisi used to call him the best boyfriend in the world. His tactics have ignited reactions from online users, who hope that Imisi does not give him a chance.

See the post here:

Reactions trail BBNaija Imisi's ex's posts

Read some reactions online:

@Everythingkaffy said:

"Selflove and significant growth 👌👌👌Awon fry chinchin lori eh."

@Darasimich said:

"OK nice one. You were close. In fact she looked like vex you more than you loved her. Now move, she Don big pass you. Book appointment if you Wan see am."

@Baseonbelive0 said:

"We have a decline in men with honour. Men moving like p*ssy and seeking validation everywhere."

@starleeon_ said:

"Why is he convulsing? He should park well... 'Owo epo ni ara aye n ba ni la'."

BBN Season 10 winner Imisi's ex shows up online with screenshots. Credit: @imisiofficial

@AriesBlac said:

"I hope imisi doesn’t give this goat the relevance he seeks. It’s enough that she kept mentioning his name in the house and even her interview with Ebuka. It should end there. Let the goat bleat in pain."

@Naijaboboo said:

"She suppose give am something..him dey there when she had nothing."

@Ruffyking001 said:

"See how a grown up man dey do because of 80M naira 😂😂."

@noblegirl247 said:

"The best Imisi can do for herself is to block him on every social media, and never address the issue, she should ignore him completely and acted like she doesn't even know him, else, this drama will be a long one oo."

@Omoeriolu said:

"He must be mad!! He should post on X and TikTok so we can visit his pages! He dey mad."

@kafayadewunmi1 said:

"So question is what is the koko for the screenshot.. what should it be used for?"

Faith's fans drag Imisi by her crown

Legit.ng earlier reported that some of Faith's fans were livid, not only concerning his disqualification but also that Imisi got to win the N150 million prize.

The winner of Season 10 had gone on Twitter to share an appreciation post to God and her fans.

However, something she wrote in the post seemed to rile her rival's fans up, generating heated backlash online.

