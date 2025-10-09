Tiwa Savage and her son, Jamil, warmed hearts after clips and photos of their visit to Toke Makinwa's house went viral

The mother and child had gone to visit Toke Makinwa and her baby, Yaya, after she arrived in Lagos

Videos captured were heartwarming, especially seeing Jamil Balogun carry the baby, leaving fans with much to say

Nigerian online users were pleased to see Tiwa Savage and her son carrying Toke Makinwa's baby as videos surfaced online.

The Nigerian Afrobeat queen, Tiwatope Savage, and her son, Jamil Balogun, had gone to visit Toke Makinwa.

Tiwa Savage holds Toke's baby as she visits. Credit: tokemakinwa, @officialjamilbalogun

Everyone already knows that Tiwa and Toke are tight friends, and seeing Tiwa carry baby Yaya brought smiles to the faces of fans.

It was also nice to see Jamil carry her, with some fans joking that she might be his future wife. Recall that Tiwa Savage's son and Imade, Davido' first daughter used to hang out a lot, as their parents were also friends.

However, after Davido's fall out with Tiwa, there has not been much of that in the online space anymore.

Watch the video here:

Recall, media personality and fashionista Toke Makinwa once again reminded fans that style runs in her DNA.

The expectant mother took to social media to share glimpses of the luxurious designer accessories she splurged on for her unborn daughter.

The video showed the fashion enthusiast unboxing accessories from high-end fashion houses like Chanel, Hermes, and more.

How fans reacted to Tiwa's visit to Toke

Read some reactions below:

@iphy_homes_ said:

"Jamil carrying his wife 😍."

@ndaboski_adaora said:

"Please did she work on her nose?"

@_dee__deee said:

"Jama jama now has a sister 😍😍😍."

Fans react as Tiwa Savage and her son carry Toke's baby. Credit: @tiwasavage

@Abdulsalam5476 said:

"There's always joy with a new baby. May Almighty God answer the prayers of those seeking a child."

@BigAlphaTee said:

"Jamal is now a big boy ❤️."

@ThePlantain_Boy said:

"Is the not supposed to be in school?"

@Babatunde1718 said:

"Wow so lovely."

@web3Larrylee said:

"Tiwa no wan old."

