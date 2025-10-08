Priscilla Ojo, Juma Jux & Rakeem Rock Matching Outfit as They Step Out In Style After 40 Days
- A video online showed Juma Jux's family alongside Priscilla Ojo and her son Rakeem stepping out
- What caught the attention of many was how they all rocked matching outfits, including the little baby boy
- The excitement on Juma's face as he carried the baby using a carrier was contagious as fans reacted in excitement
The Mkambalas are always ready for a good time, and we saw that in the way they celebrated their love and baby over the last couple of months.
After Baby Rakeem's 40-day ceremony, Iyabo Ojo returned to Lagos after about three months of being away on Omugwo duties.
However, Juma Jux quickly stepped in to assist his wife. In a new video that has caught the attention of many online users, Juma Jux, Priscilla, their son, and his brothers stepped out in style and in matching outfits.
In the video, Juma was spotted carrying Rakeem using a baby carrier, with so much excitement.
The clip spread joy across the hearts of their fans, who shared sweet reactions.
Watch the video here:
See another video here:
Priscilla, Juma, Rakeem rock matching outfits, reactions
Read some reactions as compiled below:
@sidonie_joice said:
"I love this family❤️.Make sure you marry right o. No rush o🤧."
@acacia20774 said:
"Mama Rakeem want a boy thinking he will be a mama's boy but I think it is looking more like papa's boy. The way Juma is being bonding with Rakeem, it is going to be hard to even breastfeed the boy😂."
@igracie21 said:
"We are used to African mothers carrying babies and fathers walking beside them - Mussa, you are exceptional - take your flower 🌹 and Ajoke - baby for life - enjoy your choice for life..🥰>"
@oluwabukola7477 said:
"Happy husband and happy father 😍."
@adelakoku said
This is how it how your joy should look like when God answers your prayers whether in big or small ways. You prayed for this moment for a long time but God kept saying just be patient. Enjoy this moment. Praying for God's protection over baby Rakeem 🙏 🙏 🙏."
@fzee_skincare_product said:
"Our in-law too sabi this father role 😍😍😍."
@rabiat.olesin said:
"JPR God bless your lovely family Ameen 🙏🏻 🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️💞💞 We love you guys ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."
@flai.r8383 said:
"An obsessed father written all over him so sweet😍😍😍."
@bigen_joyingjoy said:
"See as my baby stretch hand on daddy , he knows the whole universe loves him ❤️🙏."
@sarah.odhiambo.756 said:
"Father of the year 🙌.. kindly cover him please he is too young."
@tricia_psa said:
"I can’t wait for them to dress together 😂when your dad is a fashionista 😂."
@princess_maurice_ said:
"@africanboy_hq I purposely tag you so that you can tell me if what you are doing is good 😢, why is it short 🥹?"
Juma Jux’s newborn Rakeem records milestone
Legit.ng reported that Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux's newborn, Rakeem, continued to make waves on the Nigerian social media space hours after his birth.
Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, while announcing the birth of her grandson, had also shared his official Instagram page.
Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux's newborn went on to record massive followership on his Instagram page under 24 hours.
