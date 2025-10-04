It is not every day you see a beautiful moment between a music star and their fan, but such was the case between Tiwa and one of her loyal supporters

A viral video showcased Tiwa's electrifying performance recently, but there was a moment that truly captured the hearts of fans

One of the fans in the crowd snatched Tiwa's microphone from her, and what happened afterwards fuelled mixed reactions online

Nigerian online users have shared their reactions to a moment between Tiwa Savage and one of her fans.

The Nigerian music superstar, who has been promoting her new album This One Is Personal, was recently seen performing in Nigeria.

Several clips of her performance ignited discussions among fans, with many starting to wonder if she was really above 40.

Video of Tiwa Savage & fan on stage trends online. Credit: @tiwasavge

While Tiwa was performing on stage, she was singing to a particular fan who suddenly snatched the microphone from her and jumped on stage.

He began to sing her song word for word, jumping all over the stage in excitement. Tiwa just stood by, gushing over his energy, and gave him a warm, long hug at the end.

In return, the humble fan prostrated fully on the stage floor, igniting a loud roar from concert-goers.

This moment made some fans in the comments section compare Tiwa to the likes of Davido, Burna Boy, and Wizkid, discussing how these stars treat their own fans who 'trespass' and jump on stage.

Watch the video here:

How fans reacted to viral Tiwa's moment

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@SteveNsznxx said:

"Very lucky fan after grabbing the mic he also tap current at the end 😭."

@Tobo_Jay said:

"when i climb stage and begin sing and when i near you, you go just take the mic from my hand climb stage begin sing, you hear"1,2,3.....ACTION!!!"

@___prominent said:

"Very respectful guy. Love the way he prostrated after."

Fans drag Big 3 as viral moment between Tiwa Savage and fan trends. Credit: @tiwasavage.

@meet.abiola said:

"If e reach your turn, knack am mic for head oo."

@kidwalksapparels said:

"Awww this was beautiful to watch. It could have gone wrong sha. Thank u Tiwa for allowing him."

@mavstudiosng said:

"Na the Hug I envy pass❤️❤️... I must go the next Tiwa Show. Meanwhile, the prostration was the only masculine thing i noticed he did o😂."

@cometh_quinci2 said:

"A finished man 😍😊if na burna all your teeth for don dey ground 😂😂."

@mikehairlord said:

"She is the best honestly she allowed him have is moment that is a goat right there."

@khykheloormuur said:

"Bunsen Burner for don match am like Ant 🤣😂."

