Nollywood star Iyabo Ojo departed Tanzania after spending quality time with her daughter, Priscilla, who recently welcomed a baby boy

The actress had been with Priscilla since she welcomed her baby in Canada before joining her for a 40-day naming ceremony in Tanzania

A heartwarming video showed the proud grandmother leaving the country after completing her traditional Omugwo duties

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has officially left Tanzania, marking the end of her Omugwo stay with her daughter, Priscilla Ojo, who recently became a mother.

Iyabo, who recently made headlines, had been by Priscilla’s side since the birth of her son, Rakeem, in Canada.

Following the baby’s arrival, the actress and her and daughter travelled to Tanzania, where they held a 40-day naming ceremony in grand style, surrounded by close friends and well-wishers.

Iyabo Ojo departs Tanzania after spending quality time with her daughter, Priscilla, who welcomed her first child with Juma Jux. Photos: Iyabo Ojo, Priscilla Ojo.

In a video making rounds online, Iyabo was seen preparing to leave Tanzania after what many fans described as a “successful Omugwo mission.”

Also seen alongside the actress was her colleague, Toyin Abraham, who was also in Tanzania for Rakeem's dedication.

Watch the departure of Iyabo Ojo here:

Fans react to Iyabo Ojo's departure

@its_vic_n_joseph:

"Yes oo come back home cos VDM has been waiting for you, case continues"

@i_am_dinmaa:

"Queen Mother. May you live long enough to enjoy every fruit of your labour over and over again."

@esuwemimo:

"I know that must be difficult. You’ve done so well. They will soon come to visit you"

@evelyn.kpala:

"The most beautiful glammas this year was truly you and your family year"

@officialitrendycreatives:

"If na me I go cry like one month I can’t do without my mum"

@oma.uka.9:

"I manifest My own husband this year... God do it for me"

@amirabakare5:

"Pls somebody should ask me why am feeling emotional bikonu shuuuu just happy for her God go do my own soon"

@ashipablog:

"VDM she’s on her way home we want to see wetin your papa go do to her"

@imisi86:

"She's on her way if not landed sef and nothing una great-grandfather wan do about am... iya yin ma ke ku ni seh"

@israel_rohi:

"She’s on her way VDM, please let’s see what your generation will do"

@ij2fair:

"Queen mother keep comimg ur enemies including lizzy vdm and 10thousand likes of them have notin on u,, they just want to see u sad.. pls dont allow them at all.. if they have chosen to yurn happy people s moment to ssdness... let them remain sad til they burn"

Iyabo Ojo makes confession about Rakeem

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian social media users were shocked to hear a part of Iyabo Ojo's speech during Priscilla's baby shower.

The mother-of-two, who has faced criticism from VDM for a while now, raised eyebrows over a statement she made during the special event.

In another clip, many were shocked to learn that the actress did not want the baby shower to be held because of the current heat on social media.

