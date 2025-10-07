Photos and videos from the presentation ceremony of the car and prize money to Big Brother Naija winner Imisi have surfaced

The funny lady emerged as the winner after defeating the other five top finalists on the show

Fans of the reality star were excited about the development, congratulating her and commenting on her outfit

Big Brother Naija season ten winner, Opeyemi Imisi Ayanwale, has finally received her prize gift as the winner of the reality show.

The former housemate, whose interview with Ebuka went viral, emerged as the winner after spending nearly three months with 29 housemates.

BBN Winner Imisi's fans congratulate her over her win. Photo credit@bigbrothernaija

Source: Instagram

In the post making the rounds, she was presented with the dummy cheque by a lady. The cheque displayed N80 million after the cost of her car had been deducted from the N150 million prize.

Her jeep was parked behind her as she received the dummy cheque and the key to her car.

Imisi wears corporate gown and high heels

Unlike her usual casual look, Imisi wore a wine-coloured knee-length gown and black high heels. Her hair was neatly styled, and she had delicate frills framing the side of her face.

BBN Winner Imisi continues to trend after win. Photo credit@imisiofficial

Source: Instagram

Fans reacted enthusiastically upon seeing the picture, congratulating her and wishing her the best. One lady celebrated, saying her vote had counted, and gushed over Imisi’s gameplay on the show.

However, a few fans pointed out that they felt the reality show winner had been pretending during her time on the show.

They mentioned her green crocs, which she wore during the grand finale, and noted the contrast with her current outfit, which included high heels and a lovely short gown.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to BBN Imisi's picture

Netizens reacted after seeing the post, they shared their hot takes about the reality show winner and wished her the best in her future endeavour. Here are comments below:

@afiaagyeiwaafrimpong stated:

"Congratulations Imisi, u gave us a show whether a game or not u are the winner. Haters gonna hate."

@nweke_kenechukwu shared:

"What happened to her crocs she forgot to wear it again. Mrs pretender."

@bledinash said:

"She wear heels. Congratulations to her though."

@zobovita reacted:

"I hope yall 8ters see how simple she looks. Even the hair. She still dey pretend Abi."

@ezekiel_ministries commented:

"God doesn’t need anybody and will never need anyone permission to bless whom he wish to bless."

@ellathe_great wrote:

"Sta girl, I did voted and I’m glad it was counted. Congratulations ."

Source: Legit.ng