A Nigerian legal practitioner has triggered reactions on TikTok after disclosing the occupation she now does in the United Kingdom.

The lawyer had relocated overseas, but did not continue with the practice of her profession, at least for the moment.

In a TikTok post, the lawyer, @gee87849, said she works as a care assistant in the UK.

She humorously wondered how she would explain to people that she is a lawyer back in Nigeria. In her words:

"Who I won explain give say I be lawyer for my country."

Netizens were also moved to share what they do in the UK and their previous occupations while in Nigeria.

Nigerian lawyer's post triggers reactions

NurseKC said:

"Don’t worry there’s always a starting point. It’s bc of COS so it’s a phase and it will pass. But try new things and do not stick to care job. Try digital marketing, it pays. Me:nurse in Naija. Nurse practitioner and digital marketer-UK."

Kofi Capo said:

"Ideally, no lawyer will leave their home country where they are comfortably are to another country to follow a career their profession is better than !! There must be more to this."

Ajanaku Oluwatoba Samuel said:

"Well, it's good for the meantime, you definitely will find your way to a more befitting job, long as you don't settle."

Mayfeel007🇳🇬🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 said:

"Me head of operations at UBA in Nigeria 🇳🇬 here i’m picking up shift."

takeabow2812 said:

"Anyone can be a lawyer in Nigeria, in the UK you have to know what you’re doing."

Lawystudio🇬🇧🇳🇬 said:

"Me and my bank manager for 9ja, we are picking shift together here."

wiseman196305 said:

"My sister, it’s the currency exchange rate that’s making professionals to drop their skills and go for other options. By the time the Naira levels up with dollar/pound, nobody will like to be slaves in a foreign Land. Keep the hope alive."

