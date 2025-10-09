Nigerian Lawyer Who Relocated to UK Shares Kind of Job She Does There, Many React
- A Nigerian barrister did not continue with her legal profession after relocating to the United Kingdom
- The lawyer recently went public with her occupation in the UK, sparking reactions on social media
- People were moved to share their occupations in Nigeria and what they now do abroad after seeing the lawyer's post
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off
A Nigerian legal practitioner has triggered reactions on TikTok after disclosing the occupation she now does in the United Kingdom.
The lawyer had relocated overseas, but did not continue with the practice of her profession, at least for the moment.
In a TikTok post, the lawyer, @gee87849, said she works as a care assistant in the UK.
She humorously wondered how she would explain to people that she is a lawyer back in Nigeria. In her words:
"Who I won explain give say I be lawyer for my country."
Netizens were also moved to share what they do in the UK and their previous occupations while in Nigeria.
View her TikTok post below:
Nigerian lawyer's post triggers reactions
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lawyer's post below:
NurseKC said:
"Don’t worry there’s always a starting point. It’s bc of COS so it’s a phase and it will pass. But try new things and do not stick to care job. Try digital marketing, it pays. Me:nurse in Naija. Nurse practitioner and digital marketer-UK."
Kofi Capo said:
"Ideally, no lawyer will leave their home country where they are comfortably are to another country to follow a career their profession is better than !! There must be more to this."
Ajanaku Oluwatoba Samuel said:
"Well, it's good for the meantime, you definitely will find your way to a more befitting job, long as you don't settle."
Mayfeel007🇳🇬🏴 said:
"Me head of operations at UBA in Nigeria 🇳🇬 here i’m picking up shift."
takeabow2812 said:
"Anyone can be a lawyer in Nigeria, in the UK you have to know what you’re doing."
Lawystudio🇬🇧🇳🇬 said:
"Me and my bank manager for 9ja, we are picking shift together here."
wiseman196305 said:
"My sister, it’s the currency exchange rate that’s making professionals to drop their skills and go for other options. By the time the Naira levels up with dollar/pound, nobody will like to be slaves in a foreign Land. Keep the hope alive."
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a senior lawyer had reportedly shut down his chamber in Akure and relocated to the UK to work as a cleaner.
Nigerian lawyer turns nurse in US
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lawyer had narrated how she became a nurse after relocating to the US.
In a video posted on Facebook, she said she moved to the US to do a master's program in human resource management and industrial psychology. However, during her internship year, she said she could not get an intern role or a volunteer service, as no one was willing to hire her for free.
With a desire to stay back and work in the US after her graduation, she said she went back to the drawing board and decided to switch to nursing.
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng