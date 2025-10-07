Nigerian TikTok star Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller, is back in Nigeria, and the first thing he’s lamenting about is ‘billing'

The popualar streamer had been out of the country for a while and just returned with his girlfriend, Jarvis

A clip shared on his social media page showed the influencer handing out some foreign currency shortly after landing back in the country

Young Nigerian TikTok star Peller is trending again after announcing his return to the country. The popular online creator had been away for about two weeks in the UK and the United States, enjoying his time abroad.

His lover, Jarvis, was also on the trip with him and got the chance to meet some of her foreign fans. In a new video posted by Habeeb Hamzat (Peller’s real name), he announced his return with a bit of a complaint.

Peller laments spending money as he announces his return from UK. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

According to him, the first thing he experienced upon landing back in Nigeria was “billing.” The video showed him handing out some foreign currency to a military officer and a woman who had approached him for money.

Peller wrote:

"Back to my nation 🇳🇬🇳🇬 as i step leg in Nigeria nah so so debit alert 😂😂😜."

See the post here:

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian TikTok star, Peller cried out about being the breadwinner of his family at the young age of 19.

In an emotional video making the rounds, the streamer said he prefers not to visit his family and opened up about wanting to run away.

Peller’s touching disclosure about being his family’s breadwinner at the young age of 19 raised mixed feelings among Nigerians.

Reactions as Peller returns to Naija

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@gossiploadedtv said:

"Welcome back! Young Global star 🤍."

@laugh_terapie said:

"Peller always have the mind of giving God bless you richly ❤️."

@olufunke4145 said:

"This is one of the reason why God cannot let you fall. May God Almighty continue to bless you Peller and Jarvis for ever!🙏 ❤️."

@jeremiahnanvang said:

"This boy u didn't even know where God is going to take you to ooo. I swear this boy forever be on top 🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹And win is always for u👏👏."

Peller flashes foreign currency as he returns from UK, laments billing. Credit: peller089

Source: Instagram

@banksofmay said:

"The way Peller is always dashing out big money 🤯🤯 thats the spirit of abundance 🙌🏽🙌🏽."

@gracious_nedu said:

"Jarvis say make he keep some for am make he no use all the money. Women!😂."

@iam_abiola088 said:

"Every woman go dey para if her man too dey dash money 😂😂😂jarvis voice 😂."

@director_hsv said:

"Money good oo😂😂😂.. see as soldier see kaki for civilian body still dey hail am 😂😂... money goood ooo."

Peller furious at his manager

Meanwhile, popular TikTok star Habeeb Hamzat, professionally known as Peller, made headlines after a recent post went viral online.

A video circulating on the internet captured him livid at his manager for obstructing his movement to see Davido.

Although Peller acknowledged he had no idea why his manager was acting this way, his reactions in the clip elicited a range of online comments.

Source: Legit.ng