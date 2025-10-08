Mr. P, real name Peter Okoye, a member of the now-defunct P-Square, went online to share an interesting post after he met with a public figure

The musician, via his official Twitter page, shared a post online, speaking about success and brokenness as he hung out with Aliko Dangote

While some saw his post as motivational, the minority had a lot to say about what the singer said

Some Nigerians are not so pleased with a new post by Peter Okoye, a former member of the P-Square music group.

Peter Okoye shared some photos of him having a conversation with Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, at what looked like a restaurant.

The musician seized the opportunity to speak about shame and brokenness. According to him, rich people don't care about shame as long as they are chasing the next opportunity.

His preaching about shamelessly chasing what one wants has ignited reactions online. Some have, however, criticized him for sharing pictures online with Dangote, while comparing him to Mr. Eazi.

He wrote:

"Ever seen a rich man with shame? Never. Shame keeps the broke broke. The rich don’t care how they look chasing opportunity; they just go for it. Everything you dream of sits on the far side of shame. Be shameless and go get it.📌 On tour at the moment shamelessly shaming my shame🙅🏽‍♂️😁😃😜🙃😁😃."

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Peter Okoye's meeting with Dangote

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@ebube_emerie said:

"You met dangote dey drop throwback pics and quotes. Mr eazi wey dey use the same toothpaste with otedola and him pikin no dey quote like this o😭😭."

@AmosSoma37877 said:

"Facts only! The moment you stop letting “what people will say” control you, your whole life changes. Confidence and consistency pay way more than pride ever will."

@InnoAnawanti said:

"Absolutely, as shame is the invisible chain that keeps many from unlocking their potential. The rich learned long ago that progress demands embarrassment, failure, and risk, all embraced publicly. Freedom begins when you stop caring how your ambition looks and start caring how far it can take you."

@Darius1780875 said:

"Baba trying to figure out what you've been saying for the past 5min in the second slide."

@JosephJesugbemi said:

@MaziOdih said:

PSquare's Peter visits twin brother's kids

Meanwhile, Nigerian singer Peter Okoye, aka Mr P, shared moments from his time outside Nigeria as he visited his twin Paul Okoye's children.

The former PSquare singer revealed that he was in Atlanta and shared the cheerful moments he had with his brother's estranged wife and kids.

Mr P, who is currently fighting with his brother, was spotted happily smiling among his nephew and niece.

