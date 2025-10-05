Nigerian Streamer Peller compared Ivorians to himself, claiming that they are illiterate due to their inability to speak English

He took to social media to discuss his plans for his upcoming trip to the country, in a video that has gone viral

The TikToker shared his plans to break the language barrier when he visits Ivory Coast, triggering reactions online

Nigerian streamer and comedian Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, has stirred conversations online following a viral video in which he spoke about the language barrier he expects to face in Ivory Coast.

In the clip, Peller humorously revealed his plan to buy AirPods with translation features ahead of his upcoming trip to the Francophone West African country.

According to him, the device will help him understand what locals are saying, as they “don’t understand English.”

“I will have to buy an AirPod that will be translating what they say to me to English,” he said. “Because they don’t understand English in that country. They are uneducated like me.”

Peller’s remarks, though made in a lighthearted and self-deprecating tone, quickly sparked mixed reactions online.

Some found the video funny, seeing it as typical of his comedic style. Others, however, criticised the comment as disrespectful.

Further clarifying his point in the video, Peller added:

“In Nigeria, they abuse me, say me I don’t hear English. But everybody living in Africa, they are like me. Everybody will call me uneducated. Imagine everybody from Africa. See, uneducated — we are the same. Africa is the same now.”

The video quickly went viral on Elon Musk and other platforms, with users debating whether Peller’s comment was a satirical take on African unity through shared struggles or a misinformed jab at another African nation.

According to Legit.ng, Ivory Coast is a French-speaking country, and while English is not widely spoken, many Ivorians are fluent in French and also speak other local languages such as Dioula and Baoulé.

Watch his video below:

Netizens react to Peller’s video

Legit.ng gathered some of the reactions from social media:

@Tapto_earn said:

"Funny how someone calls others uneducated for not speaking English while admitting he’s uneducated too. Maybe language isn’t the problem, just misplaced pride."

@missangeljames said:

"Why will dey understand English when its a French speaking country."

@kingSolomon76 said:

"I really don't like this guy, but I don't know why. They speak French in Ivory Coast! Common. He influences youth that education doesn't matter."

@nettibabe said:

Illiterate Ivory Coast is francophone, how do you expect them to understand English. Meanwhile Nigeria is an English country so you don’t have an excuse.

@TheQuicksandxo said:

"Na illiteracy go make you think say anybody wey no fit speak English na illiterate 🤣😂🤣."

@kryptoshadows said:

"Who’s going to tell him their official language is French not English."

@AkinkunmiM80214 said:

"You're the uneducated person here. Because they've an official language which I'd French."

