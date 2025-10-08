VDM seems to be having a little too much fun in China as she shared a hilarious update with fans

The Nigerian activist, who has been on a trip to China to connect entrepreneurs with premium deals, took a lighthearted break to share a viral moment

In the midst of the ongoing buzz, she posted a video showing her teaching some Chinese locals how to pull off popular Nigerian dance moves

Nigerian online activist VeryDarkMan (VDM), whose real name is Vincent Otse Martins, has once again become a trending topic, but this time, for a different reason.

The outspoken online personality shared a hilarious video of himself teaching some Chinese locals how to dance.

In the clip, VDM gathered a group and played Skales’ hit track “Shake Body” as he taught them how to move the Nigerian way.

VDM trends as he teaches some dance moves in China. Credit: @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Joking in his caption, VDM said that while his dance moves may not be rated in Nigeria, they’re certainly appreciated in China.

This comes amid the ongoing backlash he’s facing, after an Igbo businessman recently accused him of “spoiling business” for their community.

Watch the clip here:

VDM's ex-lawyer and activist Deji Adeyanju questioned whether Big Brother Naija winners actually receive their prize money.

He noted that many past winners appear broke not long after leaving the house, despite bagging millions.

His comments came hours after Season 10 winner, Imisi, was announced to have won ₦120 million.

How fans reacted to VDM & Chinese dance

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@flizzy_touch said:

"😂😂😂 vdm for a reason. U for tell me make I teach u na boss 😂😂."

@mimiliciousgold_ said:

"Oyibo dance don confuse my spirit 🤣🤣🤣."

@chinedu_k said:

"Na wetin Igbo man wan go Dey do with vendor be this ? 😂."

Fans react as VDM shares video of him dancing with Chinese. Credit: @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

@iiamfaash said:

"Omoh bro na everything u sabi for dis entertainment industry iswr on my life gifted with a lot of blessings man God will always be with you cause you’re always putting smile on our faces ❤️🙌."

@badman.presh said:

"I can never find China women attractive I don’t know why even our Hausa babes hot pass them."

@jectimi_comedy said:

"Abeg if dance ya mumu dance finish do quick return i need u to help me fight Guiness world record them as no gree acknowledge deeone for his 52 he disgrace Nigeria."

@marahchi said:

"I tall pass everybody for here except VDM …let me see anyone call me short again."

@bhig_nine said:

"All of dem na CEO”s ooh, did you see any of dem shake Nyash show Bobbi?? NIGERIANS SHOULD LEARN A LESSON."

@hustle_consult_ said:

"Una don chop shuriukwa this afternoon lol 😂Chinese people can do anything just to make sell. What I like about them is being playful. But make sure they no post this video on their TikTok or WeChat channel cos you want like the comments you will get there."

Lady reacts to VDM's disappearance

Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady had made a video about the disappearance of Verydarkman, after his bestie cried out.

The activist's friend, Dkokopee, had cried out that the activist was missing after he visited GTB in the company of his sister. Fans of the TikToker also reacted to the video.

