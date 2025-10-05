May Edochie, the estranged wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, has finally opened up about how they first met

In a recent interview, the businesswoman paused thoughtfully before sharing the memory, clearly reflecting on a deeply personal chapter from her youth

She went on to share that during her early university days, she was more devoted to academic activities, not parties

In a rare and heartfelt revelation, May Edochie opened up for the first time about how she met her ex-husband, Yul Edochie.

During a lifestyle podcast interview, she gave fans a glimpse into a part of her life she had kept private for years.

According to her, their first meeting didn’t happen in a glamorous or expected setting. She shared that it took place during her first year at university.

May had moved from Lagos to pursue higher education at Enugu State University when she met Yul at a GCE (General Certificate Examination) centre. At the time, Yul was a student at the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT).

She described herself back then as a bookworm, deeply focused on her academics and not someone who enjoyed partying or going out much.

Watch her speak below:

May Edochie’s Interview Sparks Online Reactions

Legit.ng gathered some of the most notable responses:

realtruthlover said:

"They said she got pregnant 😂🤣😂😹🤣😂."

thatgirl_juliet said:

"You can tell she doesn't want to share that part queen may we love you."

angelaike7388 said:

My world 🌎 sweet heart."

official_ladyg01 said:

"This woman is too pure❤️❤️❤️."

arukpaulina said:

"Just finished watching the whole interview, this woman is really a great person."

richkid_momma said:

"Judy came and spoil this beautiful home 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️."

lizzy.atambi said:

"Beauty with Brian."

amakavivian128 said:

"chai! her smile when the interviewer asked where she meet her husband shows how genuinely she loved that Efulefu man."

dadziel1 said:

"Intelligence 🔥🔥."

originalpashy87 said:

"Awwww only one QueenMay 🥰👑👑 pls take your flowers 🌹 🌺🌹 my love."

appl.efab said:

"May is too pure that is why God is on her case. It is good to be good 🙏🙏."

lydia_bliss_essentials said:

"But yul himself has said it countless time how much of a trophy his wife is now. Queen May is a treasure and we all know that unless for the pained evil minds spreading misinformations a queen I stand forever."

theresa_aifeghae said:

"Omo !!! Anytime I see this woman and the ex I will be like, how did dat guy get this girl..... Mehnnnnnn mental maturity is a long gap..... Chai ❤️..... Mehnnn abeg navgreat deliverance happen to queen May I swear."

kdeesworthfabrics said:

"Honestly.This got me emotional 😢."

sao28.26 said:

"please where can watch the full interview? Queen May you bless ❤️

ouchcleo said:

"This interviewer needs to be learn her work very well. Putting words in people's mouth or trying to form an opinion is not journalism.

realtruthlover said:

"@peddler8401 does it matter…?? Or you’re in disbelief..? Where are the movies Judy has been acting since 2022..?? This interview was last year."

queenforeversamuel said:

"Imagine such a beautiful and rare gem that phool left for a worm 🐛like juju ekwensu."

ihieriamarachivera said:

"She have always been a Big Fish and a book worm🙌🙌🙌."

mildybans said:

"May knows that all they are saying is false that is why she no.dey reply. When you know the truth, and your conscience is clear, you don't boarder about noises. May was the PRICE !!!"

