Faith Adewale, a Big Brother Naija Season 10 contestant, has been disqualified from the reality show

This comes hours after a heated encounter with one of the female housemates, Sultana

Biggie gathered all ten remaining housemates and confirmed that Faith was to leave the house immediately

In Biggie's words:

“Faith, for your actions, you are hereby disqualified from Big Brother’s house. Proceed to the diary room immediately.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that Faith found himself on the wrong side of the viewers, with some calling for his disqualification.

This followed a drama with Sultana during a task in the house.

Faith had threatened to go on with the task alone as he appeared to be dissatisfied with Sultana.

"This is what I don’t want, they don’t do these things like this, you think here is a hospital, you don’t do things like this. You’re going to mix up ingredients and it’s not going to come out," Sultana said.

"If you come here to complain, we will start this without you. If I hear one more complaint, I will start this thing on my own," Faith responded.

In response, Sultana dared him before deciding to take the ingredients away in the bucket.

This led to Faith and Sultana dragging the bucket, with Kaybobo and Dede asking the former to leave the latter.

During the fracas, Sultana fell to the ground as a clip captured her returning to her feet before limping away.

The video capturing the exchange between Faith and Sultana in the house is below:

Netizens react to Faith’s disqualification

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

brown_lux253 said:

"Perfect, go and learn manner of approach 👍."

eniola___sarah said:

"See how he just use his hand spöil his game. Dude had high chance of winning!"

lesedii_h said:

"Dede is wining this show watch and see."

modupetemifabrics said:

"This is so sad. Very intelligent but too full of himself. All he worked for in the last 70 days went down the drain."

determinant3009 said:

"Disqualification wey sweet my body😂😂."

temi_atelier_ said:

"Omo this is painful sha. Not a fan but I love how intelligent he’s being on the show. Faith could have handled it better and avoid some altercations but he feels he’s small but mighty and can stand any hm. A top two contender disqualified just three days to the show got me speechless.

"He shot himself in the foot and I pray he gets all the help he needs in this period. His family will be so disappointed at him. I wish him well in life🙏."

ifeoluwase.xx said:

"I’m so happy 😂😂😂😂😂."

asskiid said:

"Where that Purple Heart again ? SMH thank you biggie."

oyinsola_____ said:

"See eh GOD has a way of working. Faith “Might” have won this show but someone has to come down for another to win so automatically IMISI is winning."

roy.hellenoffical said:

"2 strikes would have worked."

oluwayemisichude said:

"Imisi said I quote "" He will cry and nobody will hear him"" Kai! One needs to work on ones anger! It's a lesson!! All his hard work gone in vain! Kai."

ummuh_seqinah said:

"Even though he's not fav, Kai I cried for him. It pain me."

odeeremide22 said:

"Well deserved 👏👏👏at least he win motor 😂😂😂😂."

pius_junior0 said:

"And if u have a problem with this disqualification them need to check you."

arikzy9 said:

"Vote imisi 🔥🔥🔥."

igwilly said:

"No one wants a Violent Man as an ambassador , Faith you need therapy 🙏 Good Luck in your future endeavors 🙌."

niyolaa_ said:

"Ise aiye nii🥲🥲🥲 eh dariji eyin omo Nigeria 🥲🥲🥲🥲."

timz____ said:

"It's so sad but thank you Faith for giving us a great show💜💜💜💜💜💜💜."

lanrey_coast said:

"Him village people don succeed. Let him go manage his Inno car."

BBNaija: Faith wins his 1st car

Legit.ng previously reported that BBNaija housemate Faith won the Innoson task, one of the most anticipated on the show.

Defying the odds, Faith was determined to clinch the car prize by winning the task, and he did.

There was a slim chance between him and Dede, but his strength took charge.

