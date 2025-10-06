Imisi became a part of history in the Nigerian entertainment industry after she was crowned winner of Big Brother Naija season 10

The Oyo State indigene emerged winner after contesting with 28 other housemates for 10 weeks in intense competition, fun, and drama

In this article, Legit.ng shares some exciting details about Imisi, who walked away with the BBNaija grand prize, rocking lemon Crocs

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) latest star, Imisioluwa, aka Imisi, whose real name is Opeyemi Ayanwale, put her name in Nigerian entertainment history on Sunday after she was crowned the winner of the season 10 edition.

Imisi's victory was announced during the live finale on Sunday by the media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

She not only walked away with the ₦150 million grand prize but also the admiration of fans across Nigeria and beyond.

The 23-year-old, during her stay in the BBNaija house, was known for her unique personality and her relatable grass-to-grace story, which has seen some viewers comparing her to Lockdown winner and singer Laycon.

After 10 weeks of intense competition, fun, and drama in the BBNaija '10/10' house, Imisi emerged as the winner, defeating contenders Dede, first runner-up, and Koyin, second runner-up.

As fans continue to celebrate her remarkable feat, Legit.ng, in this article, shares some facts to know about BBNaija season 10 winner, Imisi.

1. Imisi's biography, including meaning of her name

The BBNaija season 10 winner's real name is Imisioluwa Eniola Ayanwale, but she is popularly known by her nickname Imisi, a Yoruba word which means inspiration or breath, while Imisioluwa means God's breath or God's inspiration.

Imisi was born on January 24, 2002, making her the second youngest winner in BBNaija history at only 23, after Ilebaye Odiniya, who won Season 8 at age 22.

2. Imisi's family background

She hails from Oyo State, a background she proudly showcased throughout her stay in the BBNaija house.

From using Yoruba expressions to rocking traditional attire, Imisi promoted her culture to the end.

Unconfirmed reports on social media disclose she is based in Ibadan.

3. Imisi's personal struggle

During her stay in the house, Imisi recalled that she was sexually assaulted when she was 13 years old, leading to a pregnancy she had to abort.

She narrated that she was sent out of her home at that age and was later taken in by someone. On the third day, the person’s mother discovered she was in their house, and she was moved to a church.

4. Imisi's education and skills

She is a graduate from the University of Ibadan and an established fashion designer before participating in BBNaija.

She runs a small brand known for elegant and affordable designs, which is expected to expand after her win.

5. She is interested in joining Nollywood

Imisi could soon explore the Nigerian movie industry, having previously expressed interest in acting.

During her stay in the BBNaija house, fans applauded her screen presence and ability to connect, qualities that could help her thrive in Nollywood.

6. Is Imisi in a Relationship?

Unlike some of her fellow housemates who were involved in relationships or caught under the sheets, Imisi played a different game that didn't involve her looking for a significant other in the house.

In several conversations, she revealed that she was not in a relationship, adding that she was focused on “healing, purpose, and building a legacy."

The only housemate she shared a cordial bond with was Kola, who she referred to as her 'brother.'

7. Imisi is a Devout Celestial Member

Her devotion to the Celestial Church of Christ (CCC), aka Cele, played a role in her emergence as BBNaija season 10 winner.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that her fans had shared plans to attend Cele's music concert, Luli, at the Tafawa Balewa Square to seek votes on her behalf.

Reports disclosed Imisi was always present at Luli annually, except for the 2025 edition, which took place while she was in the house.

8. Imisi and her fans

She gained attention right from the first week of the reality show due to her confidence, sense of humor, and emotional maturity.

Her fan base, known online as "Ijoba 606" or Imistars, was among the most coordinated this season.

9. She is the 4th Female BBNaija Winner

Aside from clinching the record of being the second youngest to win BBNaija, Imisi is also the fourth female to be crowned winner of the reality show.

Other females who have won it in the past are Ilebaye of All Stars, Mercy Eke of Pepper Dem, and Phyna of Level Up.

Why viewers compared Imisi to Laycon

Legit.ng previously reported that BBNaija viewers drew comparisons between former winner and singer Laycon and season 10 winner Imisi.

This was after BBNaija organisers shared a voting chart showing how viewers voted for the last nine housemates.

"Omo this reminds me of Laycon's time in Lockdown, like see gap," a fan said.

